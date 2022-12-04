How will former Phillies starter Kyle Gibson signing with Baltimore Orioles bolster their rotation?

The Baltimore Orioles, after years of being the laughingstock of the MLB and a basement-dweller in the American League East, are finally on the cusp of being a true contender.

They fought for a playoff spot right down to the wire, even having a chance in the final few games of the season. Now, they're looking to build on that success and get over the hump this season.

They've begun doing so by adding former Philadelphia Phillies starter to the mix. They signed him for one season.

Gibson didn't have an excellent year last year, as he went 14-14 with an over 5.00 ERA. However, the year prior, he posted a much better 3.71 ERA. Additionally, his xERA (expected ERA) was 4.46 last season.

It's not an elite number, but it is much better. He'll possibly also benefit from moving to Baltimore. Philadelphia was rated the eighth-most hitter-friendly park in baseball. Baltimore was 15th.

They moved their left field fence back last season to help their pitchers. Gibson might benefit from that.

He has a career 50.9% groundball rate. In front of Baltimore's stellar infield defense (led by Gunnar Henderson and Ramon Urias), his numbers should look very good next year.

Will Kyle Gibson make the Baltimore Orioles rotation?

Even though he's been a starter his entire career, if he doesn't have a spot in the rotation, he might move to the bullpen. However, that doesn't seem likely unless the Orioles make more moves.

They struck out on Jacob deGrom (which was always a major long shot), but they could be interested in Carlos Rodon or Justin Verlander.

If not, though, then Gibson would have a spot. He should slot in somewhere behind Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells, who formed a strong duo last season.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

He will have to compete with Austin Voth and Kyle Bradish for the last three spots, as well as any potential newcomers via free agency or the minor leagues, but it looks like Gibson will be a back-end starter for the Orioles.

With more pitching depth, a Wild Card appearance isn't out of the question in Baltimore.

