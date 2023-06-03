We are now over two months into the long and grueling MLB season. It's been a season like no other, with players, coaches, and fans getting used to a new set of rules.

One of the most significant changes coming into the season was the addition of a pitch clock to speed up games. While it has been successful, it hasn't been without its faults.

In 2019, baseball games averaged a three-hour and 10-minute completion time. Now, games have been cranked down to a two-hour and thirty-nine-minute completion time.

The pitch clock has greatly improved MLB's wishes to decrease game times. Many fans are happy to see the game is sped up, but some die-hard fans think the game is moving too fast.

"Yeah tbh, I stopped watching because of it. I'm now back watching most games," one fan posted.

"I don't love it. I try not to complain because I don't want to rain on anyone's parade, but I would be happy to see the clock gone," another fan posted.

The pitch clock has made believers out of some MLB fans. They're much happier seeing a game that doesn't seem like it's dragging on.

Other fans mention that the clock is hurting some pitchers' careers and chances at a concession stand break. Given how quickly the game now moves, fans will miss a good portion of the game if they want to get a snack.

MLB isn't handcuffed to the new rules as they are

One of the first things Rob Manfred said when announcing the new rule changes for the 2023 season was that they were subject to change. The last thing he or anybody else wants to see is one of these rule changes deciding an important game.

Don't be surprised if, later down the road, more time is added to the clock. New York Mets ace Max Scherzer has openly expressed a desire to add more time. San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell feels the same way. They believe the clock gives too much of an advantage to the hitter.

It will be interesting to see if more time is added to the pitch clock this season. There has to be a way to make both the batters and pitchers happy.

