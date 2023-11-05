The San Diego Padres announced on Saturday that they had declined their two-year, $32 million club option on Michael Wacha . He will now join a loaded class of free-agent pitchers.

He joins Nick Martinez, who mutually declined his option for the 2024 season. This is yet another arm they will have to replace alongside ace Blake Snell.

San Diego will spend much of the offseason restructuring their stable of arms. Luckily for them, there are a good number of quality starting pitchers to choose from on the open market.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto spearheads the free-agent pitching class. Aside from him are Sonny Gray, Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery, Michael Lorenzen, and Jack Flaherty.

"Too broke to keep Wacha. Wow" one fan posted.

"They need to cut payroll because they have no money" another fan posted.

Fans are adamant that the San Diego Padres must cut down their payroll. They will lose a quality arm when Michael Wacha signs with another team.

San Diego fans are surprised by the move. Some were certain that Wacha would be one of the players they held onto.

With Michael Wacha gone, where do the San Diego Padres go now?

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

With Michael Wacha now a free agent, this leaves another arm the San Diego Padres will have to find in the offseason. And the team does not have a lot of money to play with, which puts them in a weird spot.

One free-agent addition that would make sense would be to sign relief pitcher Will Smith. With Josh Hader leaving in free agency, they need to find another closer to take his place. Smith is coming off three consecutive World Series titles.

Another name the Padres could try to go after is Jorge Soler. Soler just opted out of his contract with the Miami Marlins and is coming off one of the best seasons he has ever had at the plate. He would certainly lift up this offense.

They will also have to find a starting pitcher or two. Jack Flaherty could be a name they take a swing at. Flaherty has not been as dominant the last few seasons but is a reliable starter nonetheless.

While San Diego does not have much money to throw around, they have holes they need to fill during the offseason.