The Houston Astros boasted one of the best and deepest rotations in baseball last season. It was a very big reason they were able to overcome the Philadelphia Phillies and win the World Series.

Now, they've lost Justin Verlander, arguably the best pitcher in baseball and the reigning AL Cy Young award winner. That depth, as well as the true talent of the other four pitchers, will now be put to the test.

Not many rotations could survive the loss of an ace and a future Hall of Famer and not miss a beat, but the Astros don't have the rotation of many other teams. They have been deep for several years, this will just be the first time that depth is truly needed.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Where does this rotation rank amongst the league’s best? Where does this rotation rank amongst the league’s best? https://t.co/6oElcoKWER

The new-look rotation without Verlander doesn't have a superstar, but it is full of talented pitchers who put up excellent numbers last season. However, MLB Twitter isn't sure this rotation will be as good as it was last year.

James Frey @MartyMcFrey @MLBNetwork On the surface and 'on paper', outside top 5. But means nothing right now. Astros will be in contention for another AL West crown and WS bid/title however. As a Mariners fan, I hope not but they are extremely talented. Can't argue with that. @MLBNetwork On the surface and 'on paper', outside top 5. But means nothing right now. Astros will be in contention for another AL West crown and WS bid/title however. As a Mariners fan, I hope not but they are extremely talented. Can't argue with that.

Luke McG @Pancakes8874 @MLBNetwork As a Phillies fan who had to watch my team go through this gauntlet, top 5 or even top 3. No question @MLBNetwork As a Phillies fan who had to watch my team go through this gauntlet, top 5 or even top 3. No question

Will M @WillM39557849 @MLBNetwork I’m done doubting the Astros at this point. Their season starts in the ALCS, that’s how dang consistently good they are. @MLBNetwork I’m done doubting the Astros at this point. Their season starts in the ALCS, that’s how dang consistently good they are.

There are a lot of good pitchers in the Astros' rotation. However, Verlander arguably made them better. Instead of facing a middle starter, Framber Valdez will now routinely match up with other aces. The same principle applies to all of them.

It will be a lot tougher this year, but if any team is equipped to handle a departure as magnanimous as Verlander's, it's the Houston Astros.

Houston Astros world series odds

No team has repeated since the New York Yankees of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Houston Astros will look to break that curse and win their second title in as many years.

Will the Houston Astros repeat as champions?

Despite losing Verlander, the Astros have an excellent shot of doing just that.

There are three teams with the best odds, according to BetMGM, including the Astros:

Astros +650

Yankees +650

New York Mets +650

Los Angeles Dodgers +800

Atlanta Braves +1000

San Diego Padres +1000

Philadelphia Phillies +1400

Seattle Mariners +1600

Toronto Blue Jays +1600

Anything can happen, but if there was ever a year for a repeat champion, it just might be this one.

