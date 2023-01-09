The Houston Astros boasted one of the best and deepest rotations in baseball last season. It was a very big reason they were able to overcome the Philadelphia Phillies and win the World Series.
Now, they've lost Justin Verlander, arguably the best pitcher in baseball and the reigning AL Cy Young award winner. That depth, as well as the true talent of the other four pitchers, will now be put to the test.
Not many rotations could survive the loss of an ace and a future Hall of Famer and not miss a beat, but the Astros don't have the rotation of many other teams. They have been deep for several years, this will just be the first time that depth is truly needed.
The new-look rotation without Verlander doesn't have a superstar, but it is full of talented pitchers who put up excellent numbers last season. However, MLB Twitter isn't sure this rotation will be as good as it was last year.
There are a lot of good pitchers in the Astros' rotation. However, Verlander arguably made them better. Instead of facing a middle starter, Framber Valdez will now routinely match up with other aces. The same principle applies to all of them.
It will be a lot tougher this year, but if any team is equipped to handle a departure as magnanimous as Verlander's, it's the Houston Astros.
Houston Astros world series odds
No team has repeated since the New York Yankees of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Houston Astros will look to break that curse and win their second title in as many years.
Despite losing Verlander, the Astros have an excellent shot of doing just that.
There are three teams with the best odds, according to BetMGM, including the Astros:
- Astros +650
- Yankees +650
- New York Mets +650
- Los Angeles Dodgers +800
- Atlanta Braves +1000
- San Diego Padres +1000
- Philadelphia Phillies +1400
- Seattle Mariners +1600
- Toronto Blue Jays +1600
Anything can happen, but if there was ever a year for a repeat champion, it just might be this one.