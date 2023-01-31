Mariano Rivera, aka The Sandman, was photographed courtside at the Barclays Center on Saturday. He watched the Nets face the Knicks in an all-New York matchup.

Usually, the loudest ovations at Brooklyn Nets games are saved for the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But not on Saturday night. The cheers were reserved for the legendary New York Yankees closer.

"Enter Sandman" - Brooklyn Nets, Twitter

The Brooklyn Nets outlasted the New York Knicks, winning 122-115 in a tightly contested battle that saw Kyrie Irving rise to the occasion. In the absence of Kevin Durant, Irving went off for 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Rivera, who still looks like he is in game shape, hasn't made a lot of public appearances lately. He's mostly kept a low profile since his retirement in 2013. While it remains unknown which New York team he was supporting, one thing seems very clear: Mo is enjoying retirement.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Rivera at the game. Many paid tribute to the baseball legend. Others were speculating which team he supports.

This Nets fan is clearly glad that Mo's supporting the "superior" NY team:

Joe @EIGarySanchez @BrooklynNets @MarianoRivera @Yankees @MLB Of course the goat is a fan of the superior NY team @BrooklynNets @MarianoRivera @Yankees @MLB Of course the goat is a fan of the superior NY team

Another described him as the "unaniMOus HOF."

The official Yankees page had no words, just a couple of goat emojis in tribute to the legend:

This fan believes Mo hasn't aged one bit, or rather he's aged like a fine wine.

Trachiel Tallchief @Trachiel_24 @BrooklynNets @MarianoRivera @Yankees @MLB After seeing both Judge and now Mo wearing the New York or Nowhere hoodie I have to buy one @BrooklynNets @MarianoRivera @Yankees @MLB After seeing both Judge and now Mo wearing the New York or Nowhere hoodie I have to buy one

Mariano Rivera is the only player to be unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame

Mariano Rivera was arguably the most feared pitcher of his generation. He is the only player in MLB history to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Derek Jeter, Rivera's former teammate, came the closest, receiving 99.74% of votes.

Rivera amassed 652 saves during his 19-year MLB career. He also holds the all-time record for games finished (952) and ERA+ (205).

ESPN @espn



Mariano Rivera went from 19-year-old position player in Panama to collecting the most saves in MLB history.Today, he'll officially become the first unanimous National Baseball Hall of Fame selection by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

"Mariano Rivera went from 19-year-old position player in Panama to collecting the most saves in MLB history. Today, he'll officially become the first unanimous National Baseball Hall of Fame selection by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. (via @E60)" - ESPN, Twitter

Rivers was a 13-time MLB All-Star and won five World Series titles with the Yankees. He was named the World Series MVP in 1999 after an incredible performance against the Atlanta Braves.

A true artist and renaissance man, there will never be another Mo!

