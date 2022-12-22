The New York Mets have signed Carlos Correa as part of their historically massive spending spree this offseason. After an issue arose with his physical with the San Francisco Giants, with whom he had agreed to a contract, Correa signed with the Mets.

These moves have given them one of the most complete rosters in baseball and it has excited Mets fans, who are hoping to win the World Series for the first time since 1986.

Sal Licata, host of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, was ecstatic over how the Mets have handled this offseason.

Licata said:

"I don't believe it! How long have we waited as Mets fans? This is unbelievable! Stevie Cohen, you are my king! You are the king of New York! Finally, a team that operates like the Yankees! This is the greatest news!"

He continued:

"They have finally built a team that is going to win the World Series!... This is what Met fans have been waiting for! This is what Mets fans deserve - World Series or bust!"

The Yankees have always been considered the biggest spenders in baseball, but the Mets are projected to have a payroll that is $150 million higher than any team in baseball history has ever had.

A World Series cannot be guaranteed because anything can happen and the best team doesn't always win it all. However, the Mets have positioned themselves as one of the top contenders with ease this offseason.

How does Carlos Correa make this New York Mets team a World Series team?

It's never a bad idea to have too much talent and that is how the Mets are operating. They already have a world-class shortstop in Francisco Lindor, but that didn't stop them from signing Carlos Correa.

Carlos Correa is a top tier shortstop

Correa will probably play third (though he's possibly a better defender at shortstop than Lindor) which will fill a hole for them.

The Mets won 101 games and added Correa (5.4 fWAR), Justin Verlander (6.1 fWAR), Kodai Senga (unknown fWAR) and others.

Despite losing deGrom and his 2.2 fWAR, this Mets team is expected to be 10 or more wins better than last year. It's hard to imagine anyone being better.

