MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 16, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid entertained baseball enthusiasts with another intriguing edition of the famed daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves?

Two-time World Series winner Joc Pederson is among the players to have played for both teams during his MLB career. The veteran All-Star outfielder had a brief stint with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and followed it with a couple of seasons with the San Francisco Giants before signing for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.

Which player has played for the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers?

Pittsburg Pirates fan-favorite and former MVP Andrew McCutchen is the most popular name among the players for this query due to his brief stints with the Giants and Brewers.

Which San Francisco Giants player has 30+ home runs in a season?

A San Francisco Giants icon and one of the easiest picks for this query, Barry Bonds enjoyed a glowing MLB career with the Giants. The home run record holder smashed 30+ homers in 12 consecutive seasons during his illustrious sting with the Giants.

Which player has played for the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves?

Renowned for his accomplishments as a football coach and player Deion Sanders is one of the very few entities to have found success across multiple sports. He represented some of the biggest MLB teams during his baseball stint, including the Reds and Braves.

Which player has played for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers?

Veteran third baseman Mike Moustakas is the pick among the players for this particular query. The three-time All-Star helped the Kansas City Royals to a World Series title in 2015 before his stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Which Cincinnati Reds player has 30+ home runs in a season?

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Adam Dunn is one of the choices for this query due to his consistent output for the Reds. The two-time All-Star began his MLB journey with the Reds in 2001 and registered his career-best home run tally (46) during the 2004 season.

Which player has played shortstop for the Atlanta Braves?

Former World Series winner Rafael Furcal started his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves and claimed the Rookie of the Year title in 2000.

Which player has played shortstop for the Milwaukee Brewers?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Robin Yount is arguably the most prominent name to have played the position for the Milwaukee Brewers. The two-time MVP remained with the team for the entirety of his baseball career before retiring in 1993.

