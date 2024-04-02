MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 2, 2024

With the new baseball season already in full flow, the MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition of the renowned daily internet puzzle game brings another dose of entertainment for ardent baseball fans.

Which player has played for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox?

Veteran pitcher Chris Sale became a recent addition to this list after his move to the Atlanta Braves in 2023. The seven-time All-Star helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018.

Which White Sox player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Another query that features Chris Sale's name as he is the most popular pick among the players. The 35-year-old pitcher started his MLB journey with the White Sox in 2010 and registered his second-career-best (2.17) ERA in the 2014 season.

Which White Sox player has 200+ career wins?

Former World Series winner and White Sox fan-favorite Mark Buehrle is the most popular pick among the fans for this query. The five-time All-Star spent the majority of his MLB career in Chicago and finished with 214 career wins to his name.

Which player has played for the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals?

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna is entering the 2024 season after registering his best season in terms of home runs in 2023. The former Miami Marlins All-Star had a two-year stint with the Cardinals before joining the Braves in 2020.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Two-time Cy Young winner Cardinals icon Bob Gibson is the most obvious choice for this particular query. The Hall of Famer spent the entirety of his career with the Cardinals, helping the team to two World Series titles during his glorious MLB tenure.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has 200+ career wins?

The recently retired Adam Wainwright is one of the most beloved players in Cardinals history. The three-time All-Star called time on his MLB career after completing 200 wins in the 2023 season.

Which player has played for the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros?

Veteran Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is still going strong at the ripe age of 40. The two-time All-Star is entering his 17th MLB season, having won two World Series titles, one each with the Braves and Astros.

Which Houston Astros player has a ≤ 3.00 ERA season?

Former MVP and two-time World Series winner Justin Verlander is in contention for a place in the Hall of Fame once he calls time on his lustrous career. The three-time Cy Young winner registered his career-best ERA (1.75) during the 2022 season to help the Astros to a second World Series title.

Which Houston Astros player has 200+ career wins?

Arguably the most straightforward query of today's edition as it has the iconic Nolan Ryan's name written all over it. The first-ballot Hall of Famer played a considerable chunk of his MLB career with the Houston Astros and finished with 324 career wins to his name.

