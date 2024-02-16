MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 16, 2024

The latest MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle brought a few tough nuts to crack for the ardent players of the daily internet game. We have got all the answers covered for baseball enthusiasts.

Which players played for the Red Sox and Miami Marlins?

Former World Series MVP Josh Beckett is one of the prominent players to have played for both teams. Hanley Ramírez, Andre Dawson, Mike Lowell, and Nathan Eovaldi are some of the other names to have represented both sides.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which players played for the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins?

A Detroit Tigers fan favorite and future Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera, was the pick among the players for this query. The 12-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Marlins in 2003 before making the switch to Detroit in 2008.

Which Marlins player played in left field?

Former MLB left fielder Jeff Conine was the most common choice among the players for this query. Miguel Cabrera, Marcel Ozuna, Christian Yelich, and Cliff Floyd are some of the other players to have played in the position for the Marlins.

Which players played for the Red Sox and Atlanta Braves?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and former pitcher John Smoltz is one of the most obvious choice for this puzzle. The eight-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Braves in 1988 and represented the team over two stints before joining the Red Sox in 2009.

Which players played for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves?

Former MLB pitcher Doyle Alexander played for the Tigers and Braves during his career. Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews is one of the most prominent players to have played for both teams.

Which Braves player played in left field?

One of the most popular names to have played for the Atlanta Braves, Chipper Jones, played in that position for the team. Henry Aaron, Eddie Mathews, and Dale Murphy are some other prominent names to have played in that position for the Braves.

Which Red Sox player has 30+ SB season?

Jacoby Ellsbury holds the record for most stolen bases in a season for the Red Sox. The former MLB CF managed 30+ SB in a season on four occasions during his Red Sox tenure.

Which Detroit Tigers player has 30+ SB season?

The iconic Ty Cobb was the pick among the players for this query. The legendary CF set the record for most stolen bases in a season after registering 95 SB during the 1915 season.

Which left fielder has 30+ SB season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and two-time World Series winner Rickey Henderson is one of the most obvious choices for this query. Henderson's 130 stolen bases for the Oakland Athletics during the 1982 season is the second most SB in a season by any player in MLB history.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.