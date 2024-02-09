MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 9, 2024

Which players have played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates?

Former All-Star pitcher A. J. Burnett represented both clubs during his MLB career. The late Jim Bunning is one of the other prominent names to have played for both teams during his illustrious career.

Which players have played for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates?

Veteran slugger Andrew McCutchen was the top pick among players for this query. The Pirates fan-favorite started his MLB career in Pittsburg in 2009. He had a brief stint with the Brewers in 2022 before returning to Pittsburg.

Which Pirate has played on the left field?

MLB icon Barry Bonds was the most common answer among fans for this query. Although the 14-time All-Star earned his legendary status with the San Francisco Giants, he started his career with the Pirates and played in left field during his tenure with the Pirates.

Which players have played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays?

Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay is one of several prominent players to have represented both teams during his illustrious MLB career. Scott Rolen is another Hall of Famer to have played for both teams.

Which players have played for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays?

First Ballot Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is one of the most obvious picks for this puzzle. The Iconic slugger made his MLB debut with the Brewers but his most memorable moment came with the Blue Jays when he guided them to a World Series title and was named the World Series MVP in 1993.

Which Blue Jay has played on the left field?

Two-time World Series winner Joe Carter received the majority of guesses for this query. Carlos Delgado, Jose Bautista, Llyod Moseby, and George Bell are some of the other players to have played the position for the Blue Jays.

Which players have played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Detroit Tigers?

Two-time All-Star and current Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos was the most common pick among the players for this query. Hall of Famer Jim Bunning is another prominent name to have played for both clubs.

Which players have played for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Detroit Tigers?

Six-time All-Star Prince Fielder made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2005 and played the majority of his career with the Brewers before joining the Tigers in 2012 for a brief stint.

