MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 23, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features some very interesting prompts. Not only does it task trivia enthusiasts with needing to know who played for which teams, it also throws in some stats and geography. Fortunately, we have all the answers to every section down below.

Which players have played for the Braves and Blue Jays?

Josh Donaldson played for both the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays. He is joined by Jose Bautista, Brad Hand, Kevin Pillar, RA Dickey, Jason Grilli and Edwin Jackson.

Which Braves have 300 career home runs?

Andruw Jones hit over 300 home runs and played for the Braves

Hank Aaron has over 300 home runs and played for the Braves. This is also true of Eddie Matthews, Gary Sheffield, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, Mark Teixeira and Dale Murphy.

Which Braves were born outside the United States?

Ronald Acuna Jr. was born outside the US and he plays for the Braves. Andruw Jones, Felipe Alou, Ozzie Albies, Martin Prado, Julio Franco and Marcell Ozuna also work.

Which players have played for Giants and Blue Jays?

Kevin Gausman played for both the San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays. This is also true of Jeff Kent, Brandon Belt, Paul DeJong, Justin Smoak and Yangervis Solarte.

Which Giants have 300 career home runs?

Barry Bonds has over 300 career home runs and he played for the Giants. You can also use Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Dave Kingman, Carlos Beltran and Duke Snider.

Which Giants were born outside the United States?

Pablo Sandoval played for the Giants and was born outside the United States. This is also true of Jose Uribe, Orlando Cepeda, Felipe Alou, Thairo Estrada and Wilmer Flores.

Which players played for the Rays and Blue Jays?

David Price pitched for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Blue Jays. You can also use Jose Bautista, Kevin Kiermaier, BJ Upton, Erik Kratz, Aaron Loup, Rob Refsnyder and Fred McGriff.

Which Rays have 300 career home runs?

Manny Ramirez has over 300 career home runs and played for the Rays. He is joined by Fred McGriff, Jose Canseco, Nelson Cruz, Jose Bautista and Evan Longoria.

Which Rays were born outside the United States?

Wander Franco played for the Rays and he was born outside the USA. This is also true of Manny Ramirez, Nelson Cruz, Carlos Pena, Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz.

