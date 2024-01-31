MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 31, 2024

The final MLB Immaculate Grid of the month is here! Trivia enthusiasts will get the chance to determine the standard teams that had players cross between them, but they also get to try and remember some accolades. If you're having difficulty, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players played for the Pirates and A's?

Rich Gossage played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland Athletics. This is also true of Trevor Cahill, Dustin Fowler, Matt Joyce, Joakim Soria and Dave Parker.

Which Pirates won a Gold Glove?

Ke'Bryan Hayes won a Gold Glove with the Pirates

Ke'Bryan Hayes won a Gold Glove for the Pirates. So did Jacob Stallings, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte, Nate McLouth, Adam Lind, Barry Bonds and Dave Parker.

Which Pirates won a Silver Slugger?

Andy Van Slyke won a Silver Slugger for the Pirates. He is joined by Andrew McCutchen, Neil Walker, Pedro Alvarez, Bobby Bonilla and Rick Rhoden.

Which players played for the Phillies and A's?

Jimmie Foxx played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Athletics, as did Joe Morgan, Josh Harrison, Cristian Pache, Dick Allen, Jeurys Familia, Wes Covington and Nap Lajoie.

Which Phillies won a Gold Glove?

Jimmy Rollins won a Gold Glove with the Phillies. This is also true of Scott Rolen, Zack Wheeler, JT Realmuto, Mike Schmidt, Ruben Amaro and Bob Boone.

Which Phillies have won a Silver Slugger?

Bryce Harper won a Silver Slugger with the Phillies. So did JT Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Bobby Abreu, Mike Schmidt and Pete Rose.

Which players played for the Tigers and A's?

Ty Cobb played for both the Detroit Tigers and Athletics. This is also true of Kenny Rogers, Josh Harrison, Robbie Grossman, Yoenis Cespedes, Rudy York and Al Simmons.

Which Tigers won Gold Gloves?

Al Kaline won a Gold Glove for the Tigers. Ian Kinsler, Yoenis Cespedes, Ivan Rodriguez, Placido Polanco and Alan Trammell did as well.

Which Tigers won Silver Sluggers?

Miguel Cabrera won a Silver Slugger for the Tigers, as did Victor Martinez, Alex Avila, Placido Polanco, Magglio Ordonez, Alan Trammell, Travis Fryman and Cecil Fielder.

