MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 1, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid is back with the latest edition of the daily internet puzzle game for baseball enthusiasts. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition to help out ardent fans of the game.

Which player has played for the Philadephia Phillies & Milwaukee Brewers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five-time All-Star and former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen is one of several players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. Don Money is another prominent name to feature for both teams.

Which player has played for the Philadephia Phillies & Boston Red Sox?

Former World Series winner Jonathan Papelbon is remembered for his stint with the Boston Red Sox after debuting in 2005. The six-time All-Star played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals in the latter part of his career.

Which Philadelphia Phillies player has .300+ batting average season?

World Series winner and Phillies fan-favorite Jimmy Rollins was the pick among the players for this query. The former MVP enjoyed great success in Philadelphia and registered a .300+ batting average in his first season with the team.

Which player has played for the San Diego Padres & Milwaukee Brewers?

Five-time All-Star and one of the best closers in the game, Josh Hader is one of the most obvious choices for this query. Hader began his MLB journey with the Brewers in 2017 and recently sealed a move to the Houston Astros after spending two seasons with the Padres.

Which player has played for the San Diego Padres & Boston Red Sox?

Two-time World Series winner and veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts was the pick among the players for this query. The four-time All-Star started his MLB career in Boston before sealing a blockbuster move to the Padres in 2023.

Which Padres player has .300+ batting average season?

San Diego Padres icon and Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played for the franchise. The 15-time All-Star failed to breach .300 BA for a season in just one of his 20 MLB seasons for the Padres.

Which Milwaukee Brewers player has played in right field?

Former NL MVP Christian Yelich was the pick among the players for this particular puzzle. The two-time All-Star began his Major League journey with the Miami Marlins but became an instant hit among Brewers fans after his MVP-caliber season in his first year with the team.

Which Boston Red Sox player has played in right field?

Three-time All-Star Dwight Evans is one of several players to have played in this position for the Boston Red Sox. First-ballot Hall of Famer Ted Williams also played in this position for the Red Sox.

Which right fielder has .300+ batting average season?

One of the greatest OFs of his time, Ichiro Suzuki is without a doubt the best pick for this query. The two-time MVP managed a .300+ batting average in ten consecutive seasons for the Seattle Mariners.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.