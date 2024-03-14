MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 14, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features several fun and interesting questions. Trivia enthusiasts will, as they always do, have to name a player who was a member of two random teams. They will also need to know some stats and positions. Below is everything you need to know for today's grid.

Which players played for the Braves and Royals?

Jorge Soler played for both the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals. He is joined by Ervin Santana, Gaylord Perry, Nicky Lopez, Billy Hamilton and Lucas Duda.

Which players played for the Braves and Diamondbacks?

Justin Upton played for the Braves and Diamondbacks

Justin Upton played for both the Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks. This is also true of Martin Prado, Mark Melancon, Ender Inciarte, Edwin Jackson and Shelby Miller.

Which Braves had a 100-run season?

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a season of 100 runs scored for the Braves. So did Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and Rafael Furcal.

Which players played for the Padres and Royals?

James Shields played for both the San Diego Padres and Royals. You can also use Miguel Tejada, Brent Rooker, Trevor Cahill, Jon Jay, Ryan Buchter and Eric Hosmer.

Which players played for the Padres and Diamondbacks?

Jon Garland played for both the Padres and Diamondbacks. He is joined by Justin Upton, Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham, Edwin Jackson, Jon Jay, Adam Rosales and Roberto Alomar.

Which Padres had a 100-run season?

Manny Machado had a 100-run season for the Padres. This is also true of Adrian Gonzalez, Steve Finley, Rickey Henderson, Bip Roberts, Tony Gwynn and Dave Winfield.

Which Royals played left field?

Alex Gordon played left field for the Royals, as did George Brett, Billy Butler, Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Jackie Bradley Jr., Drew Waters, Andrew Benintendi and Jorge Soler.

Which Diamondbacks played left field?

Luis Gonzalez played left field for the Diamondbacks. He is joined by David Peralta, Christian Walker, AJ Pollock, Chris Owings, Brandon Drury and Daulton Varsho.

Which left fielders scored 100 runs in a season?

Rickey Henderson played left field and scored 100 runs in a season. You can also choose Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth, Ralph Kiner, Manny Ramirez, Lance Berkman, Christian Yelich and Kris Bryant.

