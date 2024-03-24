MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 24, 2024

The latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid entertains baseball enthusiasts as they eagerly await the 2024 regular season. We have all the answers covered for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves?

Veteran All-Star pitcher Craig Kimbrel is one of the top picks for this particular query. The World Series-winning reliever started his MLB journey with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and had a brief stint with the Phillies in 2023.

Which player has played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles?

Former World Series MVP Curt Schilling made his MLB debut for the Baltimore Orioles in 1988. The three-time World Series winner spent a major chunk of his illustrious career with the Phillies.

Which Phillies player has 40+ career WAR?

Philadelphia Phillies icon and former three-time MVP Mike Schmidt is the most obvious choice for this puzzle. The Hall of Famer spent his entire career with the Phillies, registering a 106.9 career WAR.

Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves?

Hall of Famer Paul Waner is one of the most prominent players to have played for both teams during his MLB career. Vic Willis and Burleigh Grimes are some of the other notable names to have represented both teams.

Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles?

Former World Series winner Bobby Bonilla is one of the most famous names to have played for both teams. The six-time All-Star is renowned for his famous deferred contract with the Orioles and a startling settlement with the New York Mets.

Which Pirates player has 40+ career WAR?

One of the greatest right-fielders to have ever played the game, Roberto Clemente is the top pick for this query. The two-time World Series-winning Pirates icon played his entire MLB career in Pittsburg with a 94.9 career WAR.

Which player has played for the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is fondly remembered for his stint with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves during his prominent years. However, he also represented the Padres during the latter part of his career.

Which player has played for the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles?

Six-time All-Star Manny Machado is one of the brightest talents in the MLB. The trailblazing slugger started his career with the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. While his talent often saw him make the headlines, Machado's massive $300 million contract with the Padres skyrocketed his fame.

