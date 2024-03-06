MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | March 6, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition brought forward a few tough queries for baseball enthusiasts. While ardent fans got busy with the daily internet puzzle game, we have got the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Dodgers and Tigers?

Veteran pitcher and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is the most obvious pick for this query. The three-time Cy Young winner started his MLB career with the Diamondbacks before singing for the Detroit Tigers. He had a brief stint with the Dodgers in 2021.

Which player has played third base for the Dodgers?

Former ALCS MVP Justin Turner is still going strong at the ripe age of 39. The two-time All-Star is one of several players to have played third base for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Which Dodgers player has a 100+ RBI season?

Seven-time All-Star Freddie Freeman grabbed the headlines after leaving the Atlanta Braves, where he spent nearly a decade of his career, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former NL MVP has managed 100+ RBI in both seasons with the Dodgers since his 2022 move.

Which player has played for the Padres and Tigers?

Nine-time All-Star Gary Sheffield recently made the news after his Hall of Fame snub. The former World Series winner played for several teams, including the Padres and Tigers, during his MLB tenure.

Which player has played third base for the Padres?

Padres superstar Manny Machado is the most obvious pick for this query. Following his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles, the six-time All-Star sealed a blockbuster move to San Diego in 2019.

Which Padres player has a 100+ RBI season?

Hall of Famer and San Diego fan-favorite Tony Gywn is undoubtedly the most suitable option for this query. The 15-time All-Star represented the Padres for his MLB career, accumulating 100+ RBI during the 1997 season.

Which player has played for the Pirates and Tigers?

Former World Series winner Octavio Dotel is among the players to have represented both teams during their MLB tenure. Jim Bunning and Hank Greenberg are some of the most prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which player has played third base for the Pirates?

27-year-old Gold Glove winner Ke'Bryan Hayes has played third base for the Pirates. Hayes started his Major League journey with the Pirates in 2020.

Which Pirates player has a 100+ RBI season?

Seven-time MVP and baseball icon Barry Bonds was the most obvious pick for this query. While known for his legendary career with the Giants, Bonds started his illustrious career with the Pirates in 1986 and registered three consecutive 100+ RBI seasons before signing for the Giants.

