MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 11, 2023

Each day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans everywhere to enjoy. The 3 x 3 grid asks users to name players who have played for the corresponding teams, or who have attained the listed career feats.

On November 11, the Immaculate Grid releases its 223rd edition. As always, the puzzle is jam-packed with interesting questions and names from both past and present. Let's take a look at the possible Immaculate Grid answers for today.

MLB Immaculate Grid solutions November 11 2023

Which Hall of Famers have 200 career pitching wins?

Cy Young owns the record for career pitching wins, with the 1937 Hall of Fame inductee putting up 511 career wins. Other, more recent players to have accomplished the feat and made it to Cooperstown include Randy Johnson with 303 wins, and Pedro Martinez with 219.

Which All-Stars have 200 career pitching wins?

Largely taken from the same cohort of names, some pitchers to have surpassed the 200-win mark include Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer. Also, Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals obtained his 200th win in the final start of his career in September, rendering him eligible for today's Immaculate Grid as well.

Which Cy Young winners have 200 career pitching wins?

Defending Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has 257 career wins. Additionally, late Oakland Athletics star Vida Blue fits the bill, as does Roger Clemens, Don Drysdale, and Tom Glavine.

Which Hall of Famers have 2000+ career strikeouts?

Pitcher Nolan Ryan's 5,714 career strikeouts continue to hold as an MLB record, and were a big reason why the right hander was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. Other names on the list include Bert Blyleven, Don Sutton, and Steve Carlton.

Which All-Stars have 2000+ career strikeouts?

With 3,367 career strikeouts, Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers leads all active pitchers in strikeouts, and has made eight All-Star teams. Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner also retired in 2023 with 2,070 career whiffs, qualifying him for this edition of the Immaculate Grid.

Which Cy Young winners have 2000+ career strikeouts?

Gaylord Perry put up a 1.92 ERA for the 1972 Cleveland Indians to win his first career Cy Young Award, and retired in 1983 with 3,435 career strikeouts. Other names to look at for this portion of the Immaculate Grid include Clayton Kershaw, David Cone, and Sandy Koufax.

Which Hall of Famers were born outside the USA?

In 1973, Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame, making the Puerto Rican the first inductee born outside the United States proper. A decade later, Juan Marichal became the first Dominican inducted into the Hall, however, there is yet to be an Asian inductee.

Which All-Stars were born outside the USA?

2023 featured several All-Stars born outside the USA. Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez, Adolis Garcia, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Luis Robert, and Randy Arozarena are just a few. All of these names are eligible for this Immaculate Grid.

Which Cy Young winners were born outside the USA?

2022 NL Cy Young pitcher Sandy Alcantara was the latest non-American Cy Young winner. The Miami Marlins ace was just the second non-American born player to receive the honor since 2010, when "King Felix" Hernandez captured the distinction. Other eligible names include Johan Santana, and Canadian Eric Gagne.