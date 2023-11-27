MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | November 27, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is comprised mostly of teams, which means there will be a lot of players who've bounced around the league. Furthermore, November 27th's grid contains one stat-based query, so it could be a difficult one to finish. All the answers can be found below.

Which players have played for Rangers and Blue Jays?

Marcus Semien is one of the most notable players to have played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers. He is joined by Anthony Bass, Joaquin Benoit, Jose Canseco and RA Dickey.

Which players have played for Rangers and Padres?

Yu Darvish played for both the Rangers and San Diego Padres. This is also true of Ian Kinsler, Rich Gossage, Sandy Alomar, Anthony Bass, Nelson Cruz and Ian Kennedy.

Which Rangers have had 100 RBI in a season?

Adolis Garcia has recorded over 100 RBI in a season for the Rangers. This also applies to Marcus Semien, Adrian Beltre, Josh Hamilton and Vladimir Guerrero.

Which players have played for Mariners and Blue Jays?

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson played for both the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays. You can also use Edwin Encarnacion, RA Dickey, JA Happ, Yusei Kikuchi and Kendrys Morales.

Which players have played for Mariners and Padres?

Robinson Cano played for both the Mariners and Padres. This is also true for Gaylord Perry, Rich Gossage, Anthony Bass, Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz.

Which Mariners have had 100 RBI in a season?

Julio Rodriguez recorded over 100 RBI for the Mariners in a season. He is joined by Mitch Haniger, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, Robinson Cano and Raul Ibanez.

Which players have played for Twins and Blue Jays?

Josh Donaldson played for the Twins and Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson has been a member of both the Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays. He is joined here by Jose Berrios, RA Dickey, Rob Refsnyder and Gio Urshela.

Which players have played for Twins and Padres?

Nelson Cruz played for both the Twins and Padres. You can also choose Dave Winfield, Oswaldo Arcia, Graig Nettles, Jason Castro, Phil Hughes, Phil Nevin and Chris Paddack.

Which Twins have had 100 RBI in a season?

Nelson Cruz is the most recent Twin to have 100 RBI in a season. You can try Eddie Rosario, Justin Morneau, Torri Hunter, Michael Cuddyer, Rod Carew or Harmon Killebrew.

