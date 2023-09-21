The impending free-agent market will be loaded with talent, from aces like Blake Snell to two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani . Teams will have tons to choose from when the 2023 season ends.

This is the opportunity where teams can turn the corner and change the future of their organizations. Given many teams fell flat this season, expect this offseason to be eventful.

One player that an MLB insider believes will receive a lot of attention is San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell. He is coming off seven hitless innings against the Colorado Rockies a few days ago and is having a stellar season.

"He is virtually unhittable," Chris Rose said.

Snell has started 31 games this season, compiling a 14-9 record. In 174 innings, he holds the lowest ERA in the National League (2.33), the second-lowest of his career.

He has quietly dominated, with the San Diego Padres falling flat nearly all season. The same could be said for Shohei Ohtani with how disappointing the Los Angeles' second half of the season has gone.

Given the disappointing season, Snell could look at signing with a contender. This is one player who loves to compete. In the offseason, he is often live on Twitch, competing in video games and chatting with his fans.

Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani are not the only big-time players that will be available in the offseason

Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola

While all eyes will be on players like Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani, they are not the only free agents teams will be interested in.

Aaron Nola, one of baseball's most consistent starters, will be a free agent at the end of the season. Last season, he finished fourth in the National League Cy Young voting. This season, he has a 12-9 record with a 4.57 ERA in 187 innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be another arm teams consider. This is based on the expectation that he will opt out of the final three years of his contract with the Detroit Tigers.

On the offensive side, Cody Bellinger will be a name many teams will consider. He has been nothing short of spectacular with the Chicago Cubs on his one-year contract this season.

There are plenty of free agents that will excite teams when the season comes to an end. Fans should be prepared for another hectic offseason.