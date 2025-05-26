MLB insider drops bold prediction on Cardinals’ deadline stance for Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley

Lately, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding St. Louis Cardinals veterans Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley, with many teams reportedly interested in trading for the two veterans.

According to insider Jim Bowden, however, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, will insist on keeping his best players around.

On Monday's edition of MLB Network Radio, Bowden said,

"If they have a chance to win, Mozeliak is going to try to win. This is John Mozeliak's final year running the St. Louis Cardinals. This is it, this is his swan song. ... He didn't really want to go down this way, the way they played last year. It was discouraging.

"If he has the chance to go out as either a winner or a wild card berth, or have a chance to win with a week to go in his career, he's not selling. They don't have to, they're building a young team. ... If he has a chance to win, I think he holds on to Helsley and Arenado."

Having initially taken charge of the Cardinals in 2007, Mozeliak oversaw the team's most recent World Series win in 2011.

Nolan Arenado highlighted focus for the 2025 season

Having been at the center of plenty of trade rumors over the winter, Nolan Arenado eventually ended up staying with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado endured a bit of an off year in 2024. The veteran third baseman talked about his focus on improving and playing well for his team this season.

"I really focus on just getting ready for the season, and that's about it," he said in February, according to Jim Hayes of FanDuel Sports Network. ... "There was always a possibility of me getting traded, there was a possibility of me coming back - I'm back and I'm ready to go play ball."

This season, Arenado is batting .234 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. Though he has not been outstanding offensively, his defensive displays have been reliable as always.

