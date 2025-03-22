MLB insider exposes the defining factor separating Ronald Acuna Jr.-led Braves from Bryce Harper-led Phillies

Over the years, it has been a battle in the NL East between Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. Since 2018, the division winner has come down to one of these two teams.

Both teams have a great pitching staff and a ton of stars scattered across their lineup. They come into the 2025 season with big expectations, and it will be interesting to see if either team can carry the weight.

MLB insider Jeff Passan loves both of these teams. However, he does state that the two clubs are in different spots, especially when it comes to age, via the Ryen Russillo Podcast.

"Austin Riley is still a young guy. Ozzie Albies is still a young guy. Michael Harris, I think he has a real chance this year to have like that breakout season that we've been waiting for," said Passan.

Passan points to Atlanta's core and how young the group still is. Austin Riley is only 27 years old, Ozzie Albies is 28 and Michael Harris is 24. They still have room to grow while Philadelphia's core is starting to age.

"Bryce Harper is in his 30s, Trea Turner is is in his 30s, Kyle Schwarber is in his 30s and going to be a free agent after this season. Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott haven't really taken that step forward I think that the Phillies have been hoping for," he added.

While the Phillies' core is still good, they are starting to take a step back. And they have a chance of losing their power hitter as Kyle Schwarber is in the final year of his contract.

MLB insider believes 2025 will be make-or-break for Bryce Harper and the Phillies

All eyes will be on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies this year. Not only do they have to worry about the Atlanta Braves, but they also have to worry about the new and improved New York Mets.

For Passan, he believes this will be a make-or-break season for Philadelphia. He states that they must do as much as they can this season with the guys on their roster.

"So, I think the Phillies really feel like this is the year that they have to do something because all they've done is go backward since reaching the World Series a couple of year ago" said Passan.

Philadelphia kicks off their season against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. The fanbase is hopeful they can start the season off right and set the tone for the rest of the season.

