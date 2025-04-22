MLB insider hints Red Sox may cut ties with Masataka Yoshida or Triston Casas as top prospects rise

The Boston Red Sox have a growing problem on their hands. They have some exciting prospects who are making names for themselves in the minors, while some on the MLB roster are struggling.
Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas have not been what the organization had hoped for thus far. Casas currently finds himself with a -0.9 WAR while Yoshida has yet to play over 140 games in his two seasons in the big leagues.
There have been rumors that the Red Sox are looking to move on from one, if not both players. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal joined the crew at Foul Territory to talk about the topic.
"It seems to me, as far as the Casas/Yoshida question is concerned, at some point, there is going to need to be a decision, and one of those guys is probably not going to be on the roster," said Rosenthal.
Rosenthal believes, at the very least, one of these players will be traded or DFA'd. Many have proposed that Boston could trade Casas to the Pittsburgh Pirates as a possibility later on during the season. This could open up the roster spot for someone like Roman Anthony.
"They still have this question with Casas at least, as long as Devers is a DH, too. Because keep in mind, he might want to get back to the field at some point" he added.
Rosenthal also points to a scenario where Rafael Devers wants to get back on the field. With Alex Bregman securing third base, he could slide over to first, although he has not practiced the position before.
The Red Sox are off to a great start despite some questions surrounding the roster
Despite some question marks surrounding their roster, the Red Sox have gotten off to a great start. Going into Tuesday, they hold a record of 13-11, one game behind their rivals, the New York Yankees.
They have looked like a true competitor this year, getting quality pitching and timely hits. The pitching staff has two shutouts in their pocket while their offense has scored 108 runs, ranking them eighth.
They are looking more like a contender with each passing series. As the club has missed the postseason for the last three years in a row, the playoffs are on everyone's minds. If Boston can continue at the pace they are on and stay healthy, it would be tough to deny them October baseball.