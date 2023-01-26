The New York Yankees' search for a left fielder continues with Jurickson Profar likely out of their price range. Profar is one of the last highly-rated free agents in the market and the Yankees have been rumored to be interested in a deal.

Profar, a switch-hitter who is capable of playing several positions, is still searching for a new team. He spent last season with the San Diego Padres but is now likely to move on after rejecting a $7.5 million player option for 2023. The Yankees would most likely have to match or increase that offer in order to sign the versatile outfielder.

MLB insider and writer Brendan Kuty has covered the Yankees since 2014 and provided some insight on the possibility of Profar ending up in the Bronx:

"Jurickson Profar’s asking price has kept him out of the Yankees’ plans"

Per his recent article in The Athletic, Profar's salary demands may put off the Yankees.

"Yankees are among teams 'keeping tabs on Jurickson Profar' (via @MLBNetwork)" - Talkin' Yanks

The Miami Marlins and Texas Rangers are other possible destinations for the speedy outfielder.

Profar made a name for himself with the Texas Rangers, where he spent five seasons. He had a successful stint with the Oakland Athletics and was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022

Last season with the Padres, he was instrumental in the team's deep playoff run. Profar played 152 games and finished with a .243/.331/.391 slash line. He contributed with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs during the regular season.

New York Yankees payroll concerns will make it difficult to sign Jurickson Profar

Jurickson Profar celebrates against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park

The issues with signing Profar stem from how close the New York Yankees are to crossing the luxury tax limit.

Carlos Rodon was signed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract this offseason. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo agreed to $360 million and $40 million deals, respectively. This has caused the clubs payroll to soar.

San Diego Padres @Padres



#TimeToShine Day Three of us watching Profar hit a home run Day Three of us watching Profar hit a home run 🚀 #TimeToShine https://t.co/zC5hRJvt9R

"Day Three of us watching Profar hit a home run #TimeToShine" - San Diego Padres

Furthermore, the Yankees are still carrying the inflated contracts of players like Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Hicks. It is possible that some of them will not even start next season.

If the Yankees hope to bring in a top-tier outfielder before the start of the season, they will have to dispose of one of their hefty contracts or work out a trade deal.

Poll : 0 votes