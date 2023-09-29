Chaim Bloom's tenure with the Boston Red Sox was a polarizing one, to say the least. The 40-year-old had served as Boston's Chief Baseball Officer since late 2019 before getting dismissed by the team on Sept. 14, 2023. With the Red Sox eliminated from a postseason berth, many pointed the finger at Bloom for the team's lack of success.

However, according to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, sources close to Chaim Bloom believe that the former Chief Baseball Officer did not receive the support necessary from manager Alex Cora.

In a recent interview on the baseball show, Foul Territory, Rosenthal explained that many of the sources explained that Alex Cora's lack of support mostly came from behind the scenes. Even though there were perceived digs at Bloom throughout the season, it was the stuff that fans were not able to see, which sources said:

"But what these people were talking about was more behind the scenes stuff. Stuff that they weren't necessarily privy to and didn't want to share. But they felt that Chaim essentially got a raw deal."

Although it is not Alex Cora's job to prop up the front office, some believe that a disconnect between both Cora and Bloom led to his eventual dismissal from the Boston Red Sox.

It's worth mentioning, however, that during the interview, Rosenthal was clear to point out that Chaim Bloom is not completely innocent in the team's failures. In fact, certain moves, or lack thereof by Bloom may have led to the disappointing year of the Boston Red Sox.

Chaim Bloom was heavily criticized for his lack of activity at this year's trade deadline

At the time of this season's trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox were well within the running to clinch a postseason berth in the American League. However, Bloom's heavily criticized "punting" of the deadline did not sit well with not only the fans, but the team's closer Kenley Jansen.

"Kenley Jansen clearly wasn’t happy with how Chaim Bloom handled the deadline: 'We do have a great team and if we would have had a couple of starters (at the deadline) we wouldn’t be talking about this right now. We would be playing in a Wild Card game right now.' via @bradfo/@BBisntBoring" - @tylermilliken_

As the Boston Red Sox's only All-Star this season, Jansen believed that the team deserved to become more aggressive on the trade market and that the roster was only a few pieces away from being a legitimate contender. However, Bloom's unwillingness to pay up for game-changing talent led to the team's lone acquisition being second baseman Luis Urías.