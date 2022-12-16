After years of splurging, the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to tighten their purse strings. The Dodgers regularly feature at the top of the MLB payroll charts, but have resisted entering the over-inflated free agent market this year.

With division rivals the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres spending big money this offseason, many expected the Dodgers to follow suit. Instead, Los Angeles have been surprisingly quiet in the market. MLB insider Jon Heyman touched on the Dodgers' payroll strategy in his latest article in the New York Post.

"The Dodgers haven’t acted like themselves this year (they want to reset their tax) and may be OK with Gavin Lux at shortstop."

Dave Roberts led the Dodgers to one of the franchise's best seasons in recent years. The club finished with an MLB-best 111-51 record to win the National League West. Unfortunately, that was as far as they would get.

"Signing of Noah Syndergaard pushes #Dodgers projected payroll for 2023 just over $200m -- still plenty of room below the CBT threshold ($233m). Payroll has been under $200m just once in past 10 years" - Bill Plunkett

The Los Angeles Dodgers have cleared a significant chunk of their payroll this offseason. The All-Star shortstop signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a massive 11-year, $300 million deal. Outfielder Cody Bellinger chose to sign with the rebuilding Chicago Cubs. Pitchers Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson have both moved to the American League.

Per Spotrac, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished the 2022 season with the MLB's highest team payroll. They will most likely drop out of the top five in 2023.

One major issue facing the franchise next season is the shortstop position. With the departure of two-time All-Star Trea Turner, the Dodgers have a hole in the infield. 25-year-old Gavin Lux will most likely be tasked with the role.

Lux is in his fourth season in the MLB. He has a meager 273 games under his belt. Lux has a .253/.329/.283 slash line and has recorded just 18 home runs and 105 RBIs during his career.

After a disappointing season where they lost out to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers will look to regroup. It will be difficult for the club to repeat its 111 wins from last year. The club will face a challenging season with the Padres and Giants expected to compete for the NL West.

