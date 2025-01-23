MLB insider predicts Pete Alonso, Max Scherzer joining $92,500,000 All-Star in AL East

Pete Alonso shared a brief time with future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer when he was brought in by the New York Mets in Dec. 2021, a part of their first attempt to form a super team. However, a failed season down under prompted the club to part ways with the three-time Cy Young winner and trade him to the Texas Rangers at the 2023 season trade deadline.

Almost two years later, both Alonso and Scherzer find themselves in conjunction once again, with the Toronto Blue Jays touted as the team that could sign them both this offseason. They are fresh off signing Anthony Santander on a $92.5 million deal over five years.

However, the Blue Jays aren’t stopping there. MLB Insider Robert Murray said that both Scherzer and Alonso are on the team’s radar, but signing both might be a tall order.

"They’re interested in Max Scherzer and Pete Alonso," Murray said (4:50 onwards). "I don’t know if getting both is possible. They like both and have had conversations with both. Both are represented by Scott Boras."

Murray also said that Scherzer, at this stage of his career, would only like to sign with a contender. While Santander is a big pop, adding Alonso might entice the pitcher to sign with Toronto.

"If I’m Scherzer, I’d need to see them add another bat in addition to Santander," Murray added.

"Santander is a good start, but if they’re able to get a guy like Pete Alonso or another strong option, Toronto becomes a much more enticing spot. Again, I don’t know if getting both is possible. They like both players, but we’ll see what happens."

Robert Murray predicts if Ross Atkins brings both Pete Alonso and Max Scherzer on board, Toronto fans will be happy

For the last two offseasons, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has seen poor returns in their chase of blue chip free agents. Whether it's Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto or Japanese ace Roki Sasaki, they continue to strive to get back to being competitive.

While Atkins is giving his best efforts, only one thing could help bring back smiles on the faces of Toronto fans, and that involves signing Pete Alonso and Max Scherzer, according to Robert Murray.

"Ross Atkins has gotten a lot of flack the last two offseasons—and rightfully so," Murray added. "It’s been rough. But if he’s able to land Jeff Hoffman, Anthony Santander, and one or even both of Max Scherzer or Pete Alonso, Blue Jays fans could be singing his praises.

"It’s a lot to ask, and I don’t know if both Scherzer and Alonso are realistic, but the Blue Jays have them on their radar. They’re trying. And in an offseason where we’re not seeing many teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers make big moves, I respect the absolute hell out of that."

If Toronto can pull off even one of these moves, if not both, it could transform their outlook for the 2025 season. But if Atkins pulls it off, this winter could be the turning point for the Blue Jays.

