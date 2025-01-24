MLB insider predicts potential of Padres lineup ft. Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth

If there was one team in the 2024 postseason that gave World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a run for their money, it was the San Diego Padres. In the NLDS showdown, the Padres pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination by taking a 2-1 lead in the five-game series. However, the Dodgers rallied back with shutout victories in Games 4 and 5 to send the Padres packing.

As we head into the 2025 season, the Padres will once again have to compete in a division where the competition has only grown. The Dodgers, as always, have spent the most, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants also making significant additions. Meanwhile, the Padres have relatively not spent much, while keeping their core intact.

MLB Insider Jon Morosi appeared on the "On Friar" podcast this Thursday, highlighting the potential of AJ Preller's unit going into the 2025 season:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"AJ Preller, no matter what obstacles he’s dealing with, always seems to put together a very creative, competitive ball club," Morosi said (4:50 inwards). "As far as I’m concerned, any team that has Tatis, Merrill, Machado, Bogarts, and Cronenworth—and for now, Luis Arraez as well—is still one of the better teams in the National League."

While the Padres may not yet be on par with the Dodgers in their current form, Morosi sees them as a strong contender for a postseason berth:

"So, are they as good as they were when they were on the field against the Dodgers? Are they as close as they were to being as good as the Dodgers in the early part of October 2024? No, they’re not," Morosi added.

"But they’re still a very good ball club that, with some modifications, can make another run at a postseason berth in 2025."

Padres hearing trade offers for multiple players: Report

MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

While the Padres weren't very active during the offseason in signing key free agents, they are expected to be highly active from now until the trade deadline. Several of the Padres' key players may be moved ahead of the deadline.

Among them is Robert Suarez, who was an All-Star in 2024. The team is reportedly open to taking trade offers for him, hoping to make good on his availability before he becomes a free agent after the 2025 season.

The same goes for starting pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth, who are all appearing as trade targets, according to a report from SI.

All four of them played a key role in taking the Padres to the postseason in 2024. However, it might be in the best interest of the franchise to trade them for prospects and talent if they are not serious about competing in 2025. There's a good chance they'll take a wait-and-see approach, making decisions based on how the team performs in the first half of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback