MLB insider provides compelling reasons for Jackson Merrill’s top 5 NL MVP candidacy alongside Fernando Tatis Jr.

MLB insider Joel Sherman believes San Diego Padres outfielders Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. could both finish inside the top five spots for the National League MVP race. Sherman feels the chances of Merrill are particularly strong, as there are no other standout center fielders in the league, and he provides the best combination of offensive and defensive production in this premium position.

Jackson Merrill was picked up by the San Diego Padres as a shortstop in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He had an outstanding debut campaign last year and finished as the runner-up behind Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes for the NL Rookie of the Year. Merrill ended the season with a Silver Slugger Award and took the ninth spot in the NL MVP voting.

Joel Sherman is a senior baseball columnist for The New York Post. He offered his thoughts during an appearance for the Pinstrip Post podcast on Wednesday. [53:47 - 56:03]

"If you told me to guess at an NL MVP top five right now, I'd put both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill in my top five," he said. "Because A, I think he (Merrill) is f****** terrific. He's a real ballplayer. So there's that. I think he's special, but he's also playing centerfield."

"The Padres are going to have such an advantage on most days in center field that Jackson Merrill's value goes up," he added. "Besides the fact that I think he's good, I think his value, if you believe in the most 'valuable' player, goes up."

Merrill posted a .292/.326/.500 slash line for the Padres during the regular season with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and an OPS+ of 127.

"He didn't really need much help": Fernando Tatis Jr. on Jackson Merrill's transition to the outfield

Jackson Merrill played all 155 of his games at center field last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Fernando Tatis recently showered high praise upon his young teammate Jackson Merril during an interview with MLB Network analyst Greg Amsinger earlier this week. Tatis especially lauded Merrill for his seamless transition from a shortstop to a centerfielder despite being a rookie in the MLB.

"Amazing. Definitely happy for what he did, coming in, changing positions, and becoming one of the best players right away," Tatis said. "Amazing to see that in front of your eyes, and I'm really happy for him."

"Definitely, he has it inside of him, and he didn't really need much help," Tatis added. "He'd talk a little bit out there, but he definitely had it. He is a great center fielder."

Merrill played 155 games for the San Diego Padres last season, all of them at center field. He had eight outfield assists, the most in the NL last year, while also leading the MLB with four double plays.

