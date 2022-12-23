When the New York Mets signed Carlos Correa this offseason, they pulled off the heist of a lifetime. According to reports, Correa was already on his way to the San Francisco Giants. However, after his initial press conference was cancelled, everyone was startled to hear that Correa was traveling to Queens.

The decision paid off right away; according to Jon Heyman, New York sold about $1 million worth of tickets after signing Carlos Correa.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Mets sold $1M in single-game ticket sales on Wednesday, the day the Carlos Correa news broke Mets sold $1M in single-game ticket sales on Wednesday, the day the Carlos Correa news broke

"Mets sold $1M in single-game ticket sales on Wednesday, the day the Carlos Correa news broke" - JonHeyman

The Giants were expecting to complete their agreement with Correa, a two-time All-Star and former first-round pick in the draft, as late as Tuesday morning. Correa had engaged in brief negotiations with the Mets before deciding to relocate to San Francisco.

However, a source claims that the Giants abruptly postponed Correa's press appearance due to a medical issue that surfaced after his examination. By late afternoon, Scott Boras, the agent for Correa, had been re-engaged by Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler in an effort to close a deal.

The New York Mets are swimming in money!!

After losing Jacob deGrom, the Mets already made a significant move in the offseason by signing AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander. Additionally, they had already retained Kodai Senga, Edwin Diaz, and a few of their key free agents, including Brandon Nimmo.

Correa, one of the top players in this year's FA class, is now also theirs.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano The Mets have committed $800 million in free agency.



Their payroll next year will be nearly $500 million, including $110 million in luxury tax payments.



And since 50% of the luxury tax money goes to other teams, Steve Cohen will pay other MLB teams $55 million in 2023.



Insane. The Mets have committed $800 million in free agency.Their payroll next year will be nearly $500 million, including $110 million in luxury tax payments.And since 50% of the luxury tax money goes to other teams, Steve Cohen will pay other MLB teams $55 million in 2023.Insane. https://t.co/3pCNt6vqic

"The Mets have committed $800 million in free agency. Their payroll next year will be nearly $500 million, including $110 million in luxury tax payments. And since 50% of the luxury tax money goes to other teams, Steve Cohen will pay other MLB teams $55 million in 2023." - JoePompliano

They are once again seen as preseason favorites to win it all with Correa's arrival in New York. After their significant additions from the previous year, this was likewise true this season.

Sadly, despite the strong start, New York was unable to win the championship. They were abruptly eliminated from the Wild Card Round by the Padres after losing the division title to the Braves.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Since free agency began, the Mets signed:



- Carlos Correa, $315M

- Brandon Nimmo, $162M

- Edwin Díaz, $102M

- Justin Verlander, $86.6M

- Kodai Senga, $75M

- Jose Quintana, $26M

- Omar Narvaez, $15M

- Adam Ottavino, $14.5M

- David Robertson, $10M



Total outlay: $806.1 million. Since free agency began, the Mets signed:- Carlos Correa, $315M- Brandon Nimmo, $162M- Edwin Díaz, $102M- Justin Verlander, $86.6M- Kodai Senga, $75M- Jose Quintana, $26M- Omar Narvaez, $15M- Adam Ottavino, $14.5M- David Robertson, $10MTotal outlay: $806.1 million.

Carlos Correa is seen by New York as the key component that will advance them. They still have a strong hitting core, which is probably a good thing. After all, they were among the league's top hitting teams. The addition of Correa's hitting and defense will only strengthen this lineup.

Poll : 0 votes