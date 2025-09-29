MLB insider reveals Dodgers starters for Wild Card series against the Reds ft. Blake Snell in Game 1

According to the oddsmakers, the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favourites to win the 2025 World Series. Having won the 2024 World Series dominantly, the first hurdle on their way to a repeat is the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds were the last team to clinch a postseason berth, coming at the expense of the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, the Reds will have their ace, Hunter Greene, on the mound.

The Dodgers have not yet officially announced the starter for Game 1 of the Wild Card, but MLB insider Bob Nightengale disclosed the three possible starters.

"It will be Blake Snell in Game 1," Nightengale wrote in an X post on Monday. "Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 Shohei Ohtani in Game 3. If Dodgers advance, and Ohtani doesn’t pitch against the Reds, he will start Game 1 in the Division Series vs. Philadelphia."

Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, joined the Dodgers for a five-year contract worth $182 million in the last offseason. Snell made 11 starts for the Dodgers in his debut season, posting a 5-4 win-loss record with a 2.35 ERA [Earned Run Average].

Snell had missed multiple games due to left shoulder inflammation. Similarly, his opponent, Hunter Greene, also missed time. Greene was on the sidelines due to a groin injury.

Nevertheless, the Reds ace finished the regular season with a 7-4 record, a 2.76 ERA, and a 0.94 WHIP [Walks and Hits per Inning Pitched] in 19 starts. Notably, he struck out 132 sluggers in 107.2 innings pitched.

How have Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani fared on the mound for the Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was arguably the best starting pitcher on the mound for LA in the 2025 season. After a struggling debut season in the MLB, Yamamoto rebounded in his sophomore stint, earning his first All-Star selection.

The Japanese ace posted an impressive 2.49 ERA with more than 200 strikeouts. He also recorded a stellar 0.99 WHIP and compiled a 12-8 win-loss record across 30 starts. His opposing starter in Game 2 will likely be Nick Lodolo.

If the Wild Card series is split after two games, fans will likely get the opportunity to watch Shohei Ohtani's first postseason appearance on the mound. Considering his return from a second Tommy John surgery, Ohtani's performance on the mound in 2025 has been remarkable.

The Japanese phenom consistently hit high velocities with his fastball. he maintained a high strikeout rate [11.87 K/9] despite only pitching just 47 innings in 14 games due to workload management. His opposing starter in potential Game 3 will likely be Andrew Abbott.

