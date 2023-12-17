The San Diego Padres are in a crisis of sorts, as they face a financial crunch and are expected to reduce their payroll in an increasingly competitive NL West, with other teams vying for the divisional spoils.

The Padres have had a tough year since Opening Day. Unable to make the playoffs after a record payroll of $255 million, they were made to pay $40 million as luxury tax.

As they exceeded their limit for a third straight season, they were docked some of their draft selections in the following years, lost a TV deal and were unable to pay some players' remunerations, requiring them to take a loan of $50 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That had made the franchise scour for alternatives. The best they could do is reduce their payroll by a significant margin as they look to survive in a small market. That was evident, as they were unable to sign Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee despite a competitive offer but no way near what the Giants had bid themselves.

As per The Athletic's Dennis Lin the gap between them and the others is becoming more apparent this winter.

"Yet the challenges in a competitive division have grown more apparent ... The Padres, so far, have exercised restraint. They have yet to make a major-league signing.

"And their payroll has gone down by more than $100 million. Plans can change, but for now, it appears unlikely to go back up by half that number," Linn wrote in an article for The Athletic.

Competitive situation in the NL West for the San Diego Padres

The Padres still have some of the biggest names in their lineup, but many holes remain as they look to sign a left handed hitter, at least one starter and some relievers after numerous free agencies. That's in contrary to the situation that others in their division are having.

After outbidding the field for Lee, the Giants have money to spend. After acquiring Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the running alongside San Francisco and other teams for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Following their unexpected World Series run, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Eduardo Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million contract.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.