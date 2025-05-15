MLB insider reveals what’s really going on with Mets’ rumored chase for Luis Robert Jr.

For a few years now, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been monitored by many of the biggest franchises in the major leagues as a potential trade target. Currently, the New York Mets are reported to have a keen interest in acquiring the 27-year-old, as they have a severe lack of depth in terms of center fielders.

When at his best, Robert Jr. is definitely a great fit for the Mets' lineup, both defensively and offensively. However, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, a trade looks unlikely at the moment because of how slowly the Cuban slugger has started the season.

"The Mets have checked in on the past, on Luis Robert Jr. We gotta remember, this is a guy who won a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, was an All-Star, outstanding player, hit 38 home runs only two years ago. But right now, he's hitting .179, so there's nothing hot going on with Luis Robert." Jon Heyman said, via 'BR Walkoff' on Wednesday.

"He's gotta get hotter before anything heats up with him on the trade front ... I don't see any trade materializing for Luis Robert Jr. at the moment," Heyman added.

MLB insider claims a 'change of scenery' could unlock Luis Robert Jr.'s potential

Most of Luis Robert Jr.'s subpar performances have come when the Chicago White Sox have struggled mightily. Last year, the White Sox endured one of the worst big league seasons in recent memory, finishing with a 41-121 record.

According to insider Jeff Passan, a 'change of scenery' could be just what Luis needs to unlock his potential.

"Luis Robert Jr. is the ultimate 'change-of-scenery' candidate, though with a club option for $20 million in 2026 and 2027, teams could treat Robert as more of a rental than long-term solution. With a turnaround, he could well earn it," Passan told sources in late April.

MLB: MAY 04 Astros at White Sox - Source: Getty

With the White Sox looking to be in the midst of another disappointing season in 2025, currently bottom of the AL Central at 13-29, Robert Jr. might also be keen to move to a playoff-contending team.

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More