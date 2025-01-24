MLB insider sets benchmarks for Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth to keep Padres competitive

The San Diego Padres are looking to cut down on their payroll this year after spending well beyond their means over the past few years in their failed bids to land a World Series title. On the other hand, their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have bolstered their roster considerably over the off-season despite being the reigning World Series champions.

MLB insider J.P. Morosi feels that all the top superstars of the San Diego Padres lineup have to deliver to their full potential for them to earn a playoff berth from their division. He feels Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth, and Xander Bogaerts will have to come up with the bulk of the production, as they do not have the same depth in their roster as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trending

J.P. Morosi is a columnist for MLB.com and an on-air correspondent for MLB Network. He was a guest on the On Friar podcast on NBC 7 San Diego this Thursday. [18:35 - 23:38]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The wins might be a little harder to come by, and their roster isn't quite as deep, which means the onus is really going to be placed on the franchise players to perform at their franchise level," Morosi summarized.

"Your aircraft carriers need to be aircraft carriers. Machado needs to be an MVP; Tatis needs to play like that. Jake has to play like an All-Star again, and so does Bogaerts," he added. "The Padres don't have that same depth, which is why their aircraft carriers have got to play like that. If they do, they can compete with anybody."

Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth, and Xander Bogaerts are all contracted to the organization until 2030 and beyond.

The Padres have really done nothing: J.P. Morosi

A.J. Preller (Image Source: Imagn)

J.P. Morosi expects the San Diego Padres to face a much tougher challenge to earn a postseason berth from the National League West, as nearly all their division rivals have strengthened their rosters during the winter. He feels their general manager, A.J. Preller, will need to make at least one substantial addition to the team to be able to genuinely compete for a playoff spot.

"You hope that A.J. can find a way to squeeze out one more big-time deadline deal, whatever that looks like, because he's been able to do that before, then you're talking," Morosi said.

"There is some real talent elsewhere in the NL West. The Rockies are a bit of an afterthought, but everybody else has improved," he added. "The Padres have really done nothing, if we're being fair, in terms of adding in impact-level talent from the outside, pending we'll see how things play out in the next several weeks. But they've not done that yet, whereas the D-backs are better, and the Giants are better."

The Padres ended the 2024 season with a 93-69 record to take second place in the NL West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback