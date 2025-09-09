MLB insider shuts down Julio Rodriguez "modern-day Vladimir Guerrero" bold take by Mariners sportscaster

After enduring a tough season in 2024, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez appears to be well and truly back to his best. At the moment, the Dominican is batting .268 with 30 home runs and 90 RBIs, having also earned his third All-Star selection earlier this year.

As a result of his fine performances, Mariners sportscaster Mike Salk compared Rodriguez to Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. on Tuesday's episode of "Brock and Salk".

Unlike his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who currently plays as an infielder for the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. was an outfielder, just like Julio Rodriguez.

The comparisons were quickly shut down by insider Jeff Passan, who claimed Rodriguez still had to improve a lot as a hitter before he could be called the "modern-day Vladimir Guerrero," as Salk had suggested.

"I don't think he (Julio Rodriguez) is as talented a hitter as Vlad Sr. was, Passan said. "Vlad had like an 11 or 12 per cent strikeout rate for his whole career. It was ridiculous. Vlad also walked more than Julio did.

"I get your instinct there, because Vlad has this reputation as a guy who did walk, and he did walk a ton. But, it was more the bat-to-ball with him, plus the power, that made him so incredible." [6:13]

Spending 18 seasons in the big leagues, Vladimir Guerrero represented the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. His list of notable honors includes nine All-Star selections, an AL MVP award and eight Silver Slugger awards. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners are aiming to challenge for the World Series come October

It was not only Julio Rodriguez who underwent a season to forget in 2024, as his team, the Seattle Mariners, also ended up surrendering the AL West title to the Houston Astros. In doing so, they also missed out on the postseason.

However, this year, both Rodriguez and the Mariners are keen to make up for past shortcomings. Only two games behind the Astros in the AL West, the Mariners are still well in contention to win their division. They are also in the top three of the AL wild card, meaning a trip to the playoffs is likely even if they fail to take the top spot in the AL West.

Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves - Source: Getty

With October fast approaching, fans will be hoping Julio can continue performing as he has so far this season and guide the Mariners to a first-ever World Series.

