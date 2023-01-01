The MLB could very well be poised to undergo a few big changes next year. They're already going to change the gameplay pretty significantly. 2023 will be the first year the shift will be banned and a pitch clock will be active during games.

On the business side of things, 2023 could be a big year as well. According to MLB insider Will Carroll, sources suggest that there very well may be two team sales completed next year.

"Hearing we might get not one, but two MLB team sales in early part of '23, plus a stadium announcement."

He also added that a new stadium could be in the works. The Oakland Athletics are the prime recipient of a new stadium and a potential relocation, but don't discount the Tampa Bay Rays as a legitimate option for that, either.

This is all speculative at the moment, but there seems to be real traction towards these things happening. If even one of these expected changes, 2023 (with the new rules in play) could be a landmark year for the history of this beloved sport.

Which MLB teams could be sold next year?

Carroll suggested that up to two MLB teams could be sold. Since there currently aren't any teams being actively sold, this is pretty substantial news. Things would have to move very quickly, but it seems they just might.

As for who those teams might be, it's currently anybody's guess. The Los Angeles Angels have been a prime candidate for sale for a long time.

Could the Los Angeles Angels be sold?

Despite boasting two of the best baseball players not only of this era but of all-time, they cannot even make the playoffs. They are in desperate need of a change, and that may start all the way at the top.

The Washington Nationals are also a candidate to be sold. They've struggled and probably hit rock bottom after winning it all in 2019. It may be time to reset the organization and that might include ownership.

Other teams like the Cincinnati Reds or Milwaukee Brewers are candidates, but far less likely. It could be an exciting year for the fans of these teams, though.

