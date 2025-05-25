MLB insider suggests what’s really behind Juan Soto’s early Mets slump

Having signed the largest contract in MLB history over the winter, a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets, fans naturally expected Juan Soto to hit the ground running in Queens.

However, things have not exactly panned out that way. Currently batting .236 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs, Soto looks to be a shadow of the player who enjoyed such a dominant season in the Bronx last year.

Exploring potential reasons for Soto's slow start, insider Jon Heyman sat down for a chat with Brandon London of the New York Post on Saturday. Heyman believes Soto's big price tag has played a part.

"I think it's the money. Carlos Mendoza said 'What's new? It's the contract'. He's kind of with me and I think with a lot of people that it's the money. I don't think there's anything particularly difficult about Queens. Certainly, with every team, there's a different clubhouse dynamic, the manager's different, there's many many differences I guess we'll never know." Jon Heyman said.

However, he also discussed a different possible reason, which Juan Soto and his agent Scott Boras brought up.

"He did get off to a rather slow start in San Diego before picking up as well, so maybe it's just the adjustment, it's not the contract. Both Scott Boras and Juan Soto admit that it has been an adjustment [moving to the Mets], and he doesn't obviously feel 100% comfortable yet." Heyman added.

Yankees legend predicts Juan Soto will come good for the Mets, just like Francisco Lindor did

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the Mets' most important players, but he also endured a bit of a slow start to life in Queens, just like Juan Soto is experiencing right now.

Speaking about Soto's trouble settling into his new home, New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia backed the Dominican to follow the footsteps of the Puerto Rican and establish himself as a key player for the Mets in the future.

"I just feel like the first year for guys who go over to the Mets, they struggle," Sabathia said (1:23 onwards). "I feel like Lindor had the same thing. Until about August of last year, or the second half of last year, is when I feel like he kind of settled in as a Met. I just think it takes a while. I feel like the stars that go to the Mets, it takes them like a year to kind of settle in." CC Sabathia said, via 'The Show' on Tuesday, May 20.

"I don’t know why, but I feel like I’ve seen the same thing with Lindor — and now, he’s the king of Queens. So, I think Juan Soto can do the same thing." Sabathia added.

As the Mets aim to become perennial challengers for the NL East and World Series, fans will be hoping Sabathia's prediction about Soto turns out to be on the money.

