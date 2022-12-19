This has been a historic year for MLB contracts. The league has witnessed record amounts shelled out for free agent talent. There was a plethora of talent in this year's free agency market. Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, and Jacob deGrom headlined the star players. Yet, it was the shortstops who stole the show when it came to contract offers.

Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson rounded out an elite class of infielders. Combined, those four players raked in contracts worth over $1 billion. The demand outweighed the supply of shortstops and teams spent big. MLB insider and columnist Joel Sherman's latest Tweet touched on the heavy spending this offseason.

"The 4 big free agent shortstops — Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, Swanson — signed for $1.107 billion."

With a noticeable increase in spending this offseason, MLB teams shattered their previous record highs.

Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a 11-year, $300 million contract. Xander Bogaerts is headed to San Diego after signing with the Padres on a 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansy Swanson opted to take his talent to the Chicago Cubs, recently finalizing a seven-year, $177 million contract.

The biggest contract, however, was given to Carlos Correa. The two-time All-Star and World Series champion signed with the San Francisco Giants on a 13-year, $350 million.

The former Houston Astros player's contract is the fourth-largest guaranteed contract in MLB history. Only Mike Trout ($426.5 million), Mookie Betts ($365 million) and Aaron Judge ($365 million) have been guaranteed more.

MLB saw record numbers in player contracts this offseason with shortstops leading the way

Carlos Correa advances to third base on a double against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning of the game at Target Field

Contract numbers have increased significantly in both monetary value and length. Carlos Correa signed a 13-year deal that will keep him in San Francisco until he is 41-years-old. Turner's 11-year deal sees him committed to the Phillies until he turns 40. Bogaerts will also cross 40 by the time his contract is completed.

The Giants are signing SS Carlos Correa to the biggest contract in franchise history, 13-years, $350M

"The Giants are signing SS Carlos Correa to the biggest contract in franchise history, 13-years, $350M per @JeffPassan," - Jason Applebaum

Overall, pitchers remain the highest paid players in the MLB. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer top the salary chart, both earning $43.33 million yearly. Aaron Judge follows with an annual salary of $40 million.

Teams like the Phillies, Padres, Cubs, and Giants are hoping that their investments will translate to wins. With big salaries, comes big expectations. The pressure will be on these shortstops to produce in 2023.

