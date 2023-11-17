The Tampa Bay Rays may be making some major changes to their roster this offseason, with Tyler Glasnow reportedly on the market. It was originally reported by MLB Insider Jeff Passan that the team could be looking to move on from their veteran pitcher this offseason.

Although Tyler Glasnow remains one of the best pitchers in baseball, the 30-year-old has struggled with his health throughout his career, which has limited his availability. Not to mention the fact that he is entering the final year of his two-year contract, which will pay him $25,000,000 for the 2024 season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are notoriously frugal when it comes to player salaries, so the massive jump in Glasnow's contract makes it unsurprising that the team will be looking to move him. Although the team has been fielding an array of calls regarding potential trade packages, MLB Analyst Jon Morosi believes that it may be some time before any deal is made.

"Talks remain at a preliminary stage", Morosi said of any trade involving Glasnow. He also went on to explain that he believes the Tampa Bay Rays will wait until some of the top free-agent starting pitchers sign before making a trade.

Approaching a potential Glasnow trade with this level of patience will likely be in the best interest of Tampa Bay. If the team waits for the top starting pitchers to sign with teams, they will likely be able to receive a bigger trade package from potential suitors who are desperate to land a high-end starting pitcher.

A closer look at the players who could prolong Tyler Glasnow trade talks

Although it may not be the greatest free agent class, there are several key players that will likely need to sign before the Tampa Bay Rays consider trading away their superstar starting pitcher.

Shohei Ohtani is the clear prize of the offseason for contenders looking to pay up for the two-time MVP. That being said, there are several other All-Star pitchers on the free agent market that could be the target of many teams looking to improve their starting pitching.

Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell are the most attractive names on the open market, all of which are expected to draw interest from across the league. That being said, there are other mid-tier pitchers who will also be looking for new contracts, including Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez.

