MLB International Games 2024: Where is the Baseball world tour going next year? Dates, teams and locations announced

The MLB International Games 2024 schedule has been officially announced, with the World Tour going farther than ever before. These games being played worldwide will see some of the tops stars compete in new venues.

The scheduled international games will see series played in London, Mexico City and for the first time ever, Seoul. The series in South Korea will be the first of the season between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. These are two premier teams, showing the respect the league has for the international market.

The games are as follows:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

March 9-10 Rays vs. Red Sox Santo Domingo March 20-21 Dodgers vs. Padres Seoul April 27-28 Rockies vs. Astros Mexico City June 8-9 Mets vs. Phillies London

MLB was proud to point out this will be the first time the regular season has kicked off in Seoul, South Korea.

MLB @MLB



The For the first time in MLB history, the regular season will start in Korea!The @Dodgers and @Padres will open the 2024 slate on March 20-21. For the first time in MLB history, the regular season will start in Korea!The @Dodgers and @Padres will open the 2024 slate on March 20-21. https://t.co/IvIJ9nqI8V

"For the first time in MLB history, the regular season will start in Korea!" - MLB

This is a unique way to kick off the season, and it will showcase some of the best players the sport has to offer. South Korea has already proven to be a hotbed for baseball fandom, proven by the success of the KBO, especially in recent years.

The MLB International Games 2024 highlight the leagues plans for the future

World Baseball Classic Championship: United States v Japan

Between having more international games than ever before and the World Baseball Classic, baseball is looking to expand. The international market has always been important to the sport, and the MLB is taking that interest to the next level.

The growth of the league, and of the game as a whole, has been a topic of great debate in recent years. Now that there is a proven fanbase around the world, the league is looking to capitalize. Sending stars like Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bryce Harper is the perfect way to promote the game. The MLB International Games 2024 schedule has fans excited nearly a year in advance.

Poll : 0 votes