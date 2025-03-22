MLB legend Barry Bonds shares 3-word reaction after boxing icon George Foreman's death

Former Major League Baseball superstar Barry Bonds was able to connect with other legends throughout his career, including boxing great George Foreman.

Foreman passed away on March 21 at the age of 76, having enjoyed a long and successful career as a leading boxer. Barry Bonds took to his Instagram page to share a photo to his story, and dropped a three-word reaction to Foreman's demise.

"Rest in peace," Bonds captioned the post.

@blbonds25 IG comment on Foreman death

Along with being a boxing champion, George Foreman was also a successful entrepreneur after his career wrapped up. He is most known for the George Foreman grill, a revolutionary product that changed the way burgers were made indoors throughout the world.

Not only was he a two-time world heavyweight champion, but "Big George" was also an Olympic medalist. His last fight came all the way back in 1997, during the time when Barry Bonds was entering the prime of his career.

Barry Bonds won the National League MVP Award seven times throughout his career, including four straight seasons from 2001-2004. Known for his immense power, Bonds is the all-time leader for single season home runs with 73.

Despite being the most feared power-hitter in all of baseball, Bonds is not in the Hall of Fame after he was found to have used performance-enhancing drugs.

Barry Bonds sends touching message to Tiger Woods after golf star's mother's death

Barry Bonds has become much more comfortable in the public spotlight since his playing career and he has befriended many other stars. On Feb. 5, golf legend Tiger Woods announced the passing of his mom in an emotional message.

Bonds also went to his Instagram story to share a message to Tiger Woods when this announcement was made and tagged Woods in the post. The former San Francisco Giants slugger gave Woods some comfort in his words.

"Tiger, my sincerest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. Losing a mother is an unimaginable loss, and I can only hope you find strength, peace and support in those around you. May her memory bring you comfort in the days ahead."

Barry Bonds is starting to spend more time around the game of baseball as he looks to give back after his career. It's not likely that he will ever receive a Hall of Fame recognition, but he has continued to improve his public image.

