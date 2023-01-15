Curt Shilling, the MLB legend turned commentator, lambasted US President Joe Biden for having classified documents under his position, stating that former President Donald Trump faced severe backlash for the same misdemeanor.

“Keeping classified documents is not a crime even though as VP you couldn’t declassify anything, but @realDonaldTrump could as President." - Shilling was quoted saying.

In an explosive Twitter post earlier today, the former Major League Baseball pitcher tore into Biden after the revelation, arguing that they should be declassified.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 And POOF! Keeping classified documents is not a crime even though as VP you couldn’t declassify anything, but @realDonaldTrump could as President. Such frauds, liars and phonies And POOF! Keeping classified documents is not a crime even though as VP you couldn’t declassify anything, but @realDonaldTrump could as President. Such frauds, liars and phonies

"And POOF! Keeping classified documents is not a crime even though as VP you couldn’t declassify anything, but @realDonaldTrump could as President. Such frauds, liars and phonies" - Curt Shilling, Twitter

Shilling went on to call the Biden administration frauds, liars, and phonies.

Shilling plied his trade in the MLB for 20 seasons. He played for the Orioles, Astros, Phillies, Diamondbacks, and Red Sox.

He achieved most of his success in Arizona and Boston where he won the World Series in 2001, 2004, and 2007 respectively.

Shilling was a six-time All-Star and won the World Series MVP title in 2001. He's also won the NLCS MVP and Roberto Clemente Award once each.

"Curt Schilling: 216 wins, 3.46 ERA, World Series MVP. Not in HOF. Mickey Lolich: 217 wins, 3.44 ERA, World Series MVP. Not in HOF." - Andrew Baggarly, Twitter

In 2009 Shilling announced his retirement. He was voted into both the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame and the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame for his invaluable contribution on the pitch.

He might be gone, but Shilling will never be forgotten.

Curt Shilling blasts Biden administration in response to Richard Levine’s comments

Last year, Shilling clashed with the Biden administration when he blasted them in response to Biden's Assistant Secretary of Health Richard Levine, who claims to be a woman, endorsing child mutilation.

Bart Marcois @bmarcois Curt Schilling Blasts Democrats As “Pedos, Groomers, Perverts All” In Response To Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary Of Health Endorsing Child Mutilation boundingintosports.com/2022/07/curt-s… Curt Schilling Blasts Democrats As “Pedos, Groomers, Perverts All” In Response To Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary Of Health Endorsing Child Mutilation boundingintosports.com/2022/07/curt-s…

"Curt Schilling Blasts Democrats As “Pedos, Groomers, Perverts All” In Response To Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary Of Health Endorsing Child Mutilation" - Bart Marcois, Twitter

Shilling responded to a tweet of the video, declaring it all as pure scum. He went on to label Richard Levine as a pedo and pervert.

“Pure scum, all of them including whatever this is. Pedo’s, groomers, perverts all. Not at all ironic how their universe is centered in Hollywood and DC,” Shilling said.

Poll : 0 votes