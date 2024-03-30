MLB Lineups Today: Probable Pitchers, Starting Lineups - 30th March ft. Phillies, Braves & more

March 30 marks the first Saturday of the 2024 season. As such, fans can expect an action-packed day in which all 30 of the league's clubs are slated to make an appearance.

Still early in the season, every club is still looking to make an impact. As one of the primary vehicles of success at the MLB level, starting pitching will play an undeniable role. Let's examine the pitching matchups for some of the hottest faceoffs set for March 30.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves

In a fitting rematch of the 2023 NLDS that saw the Phillies win in five games, the two NL East teams will battle it out at Citizens Bank Park. After the Atlanta Braves captured the opening game of the series, the Phillies, led by newly minted first baseman Bryce Harper, will attempt to even things up.

Action is slated to get underway at 4:05 pm ET from Philly.

Philadelphia Phillies batting order

One of the league's most offensively capable lineups, the Philadelphia Phillies will treat fans to a very familiar lineup. As mentioned, three-time MVP Bryce Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, will adopt his new place as a first baseman, while slugger Nick Castellanos will take Harper's old spot in right field.

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B JT Realmuto, C Alec Bohm, 3B Bryson Stott, 2B Nick Castellanos, RF Brandon Marsh, LF Johan Rojas, CF

"5 years ago today - in the Titanic music Twitter era - Bryce Harper’s first home run as a Phillie, complete with the curtain call" - Eagles Fan Central

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher

Right-hander Aaron Nola is slated to start on the mound for Philadelphia Phillies. This will mark the 30-year old's first start for his team since inking a massive seven-year deal worth $172 million this past offseason.

Last season, Nola was 12-9, putting up a 4.46 ERA across 32 starts on the bump.

Atlanta Braves batting order

Last season, the Braves posted the best slugging percentage in MLB history, and tied the 2019 Minnesota Twins' single season home run record. Leading the charge was slugger Matt Olson, who led the NL in both home runs and RBIs, as well as Ronald Acuna Jr., who became the first player in MLB history to steal more than 70 bases whilst connecting for at least 40 home runs.

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF Ozzie Albies, 2B Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Marcell Ozuna, DH Michael Harris II, CF Sean Murphy, C Orlando Arcia, SS Jared Kellenic, LF

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher

The second game of the season will offer Braves fans their first glance at Spencer Strider. Regarded as one of the top pitchers in MLB this season, Fried dazzled last season. Though injuries limited him to just 14 starts, Fried still went 8-1, recording a 2.55 ERA.

"I’m fully expecting Max Fried to have a huge season this year. You know he is gonna add a little something extra with this being a contract year for him. I’m here for it! Go Maximum!" - Jason Reese

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego Padres

Across the country, the San Francisco Giants will be commencing their game with the Padres at 4:15 Pacific Time in San Diego. Both NL West teams who have had busy offseasons, the two teams split the first two games of the series, and will look to get a jump on the Los Angeles Dodgers in their competitive division.

San Francisco Giants batting order

Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee inked a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants this offseason. So far, the 25-year old is 3-for-9 on the season, having recorded a pair of RBIs. Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman are other new additions, eager to make a lasting impact on their new team.

Jung Hoo Lee, CF Jorge Soler, DH LaMonte Wade Jr., RF Matt Chapman, 3B Wilmer Flores, 1B Michael Conforto, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B Patrick Bailey, C Nick Ahmed, SS

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher

After putting up a career-low 2.63 ERA in 2023 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, right-hander Jordan Hicks signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Giants this offseason. Despite the fact that only 8 of Hicks' 212 MLB appearances have come in the form of a start, the Giants will be entrusting the 27-year old to kick things off on the bump.

"Jordan Hicks Cy Young szn who says no" - Jack Parodi

San Diego Padres batting order

While financial constraints compelled the San Diego Padres to trim their massive 2023 payroll, the core offensive nucleus remains. Despite the glaring absence of Juan Soto, who was traded to the New York Yankees, Padres fans can still rely on one of the league's hardest-hitting batting order on Saturday.

Xander Bogaerts, 2B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jake Cronenworth, 1B Manny Machado, DH Ha Seong Kim, SS Jurickson Profar, LF Luis Campusano, C Eguy Rosario, 3B Jose Azocar, CF

San Diego Padres starting pitcher

Saturday's game in San Diego will mark Dylan Cease's first start as a member of the Friars. The 28-year old Georgia native inked a one-year, $8 million contract on March 13. A 2022 AL Cy Young runner up, Cease has a career 3.83 ERA across 123 appearances for the Chicago White Sox.

