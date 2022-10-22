MLB Mascots: A history of the Phillie Phanatic's craziest antics

Phillie Phanatic and his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, are on an absolute tear. After a 4-2 victory in Game 3 of the NLCS against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres, the Phillies are a pair of wins away from the World Series.

Phillie Phanatic has obviously been very excited about his team's 2022 playoff push. Let's recap some of the times that this kooky mascot went the extra mile for his team.

The Phanatic was created in 1977. The notion of the mascot was thought up as the Phillies took on a new branding strategy. The team had moved into a new ballpark about 6 years prior and were looking to get a mascot to go along with their field.

Phillie was originally based off the San Diego Chicken, who was the mascot for the Padres. I'm sure nobody then could have foreseen that the Phillies would be sparring with the same team for a World Series position almost 50 years later!

Phillie has had some good moments in the 45 years that he has been around. Phillie loves to mix in with the grounds crew at Citizens Bank Park. He is known for his physicality and loves to mix it up physically with whoever might be in his way.

In 2016, Phillie got into a play-fight with Atlanta Braves catcher Anthony Recker. The two tussled along the third base line until Recker finally wrecked Phillie Phanatic and left him lying flat on the field.

During a 2018 game against the Miami Marlins, Phillie used a young fan to "dust off" home plate, holding the child's feet up and pretending to give him a dust bath on home plate.

The Phanatic was also seen in the NBCSN Media box in 2019 dumping a load of popcorn all over the broadcast team. There really is never a dull moment when the Phanatic is around.

Phillie Phanatic will hope to keep morale high as Phillies push World Series

The Phillies have now scored more runs than any other team in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Bryce Harper has led the way for his team with 5 home runs and 7 RBIs. Phanatic will be key to keeping the spirits high if the team wants their first crack at the World Series since 2008.

