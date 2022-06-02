MLB News Roundup June 2: Featuring New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and every major storyline ahead of Thursday's games 

The MLB season is about one-third of the way in, and there are many intriguing storylines going into the first week of June. The Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the New York Mets in a potential playoff preview later tonight. The San Diego Padres also begin a series against the Milwaukee Brewers in another marquee matchup. All of this and more in this edition of the MLB News Roundup.

MLB News Roundup: June 2 storylines to follow

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

#4 Mets(35-17)- Dodgers (33-17) begin series with top 2 records in NL

The Los Angeles Dodgers are surely glad that they no longer have to play against the Pittsburgh Pirates this season as the team got swept this week against the Pirates. The Dodgers' schedule does not get any easier though.

The Dodgers play host this weekend to the hottest team in all of baseball, the New York Mets starting tonight. This is a critical four-game series that has the feel of a playoff preview.

#3 Brewers (32-20)-Padres (30-20) begin series in San Diego with 3rd and 4th best records in NL

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres also open up a critical series in the National League with two of the best teams in baseball squaring off at the American Family Field.

The first pitch for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EDT. This is the first game of a four-game series.

#2 Shohei Ohtani faces off against Nestor Cortes in afternoon showdown

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels face off against Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees in an afternoon showdown in the Bronx. Ohtani is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA this season. Cortes is 4-1 with a 1.70 ERA. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EDT.

#1 Paul Goldschmidt continues to rake for St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt is off to an incredible start for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Goldschmidt is batting .353 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. Goldschmidt is leading the National League in hits, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. Earlier this season, "Goldy" hit a walk-off grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM" - @ Talkin' Baseball

