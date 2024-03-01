MLB News Today: Shohei Ohtani announces marriage; Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday square off; Spencer Strider continues spring training dominance

The MLB season is inching closer and closer to opening day as teams have gotten into the swing of things during spring training. Teams have played at least six games, giving them an idea of what will come from their squads.

Thursday's mix of baseball news includes a battle of former top draft picks, Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday, and a look at Spencer Strider's hot start. But first, we look at the breaking news Shohei Ohtani dropped.

#1, MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani announces marriage

On Thursday, Shohei Otani announced to the public that he is a married man. The two-way phenom kept the identity of his wife a secret but let everyone know she was from his native country, Japan.

It has been quite the year for the face of the MLB. He signed a record-breaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the winter, is now on a contending team and has added to his family.

#2, Paul Skenes got the better of Jackson Holliday in their first matchup

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Paul Skenes with the top pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He faced off against the top pick in the 2022 MLB draft, Jackson Holliday. There were also two more No. 1 draft picks on the field with Henry Davis and Adley Rutschman.

Holliday batted leadoff for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday while Skenes was the starting pitcher. Skenes got the better of Holliday, forcing him to ground out to second base after a two-pitch at-bat.

#3, Spencer Strider continues to shine during Thursday's start

Spencer Strider got the ball for the Atlanta Braves on Thursday while they took on the Minnesota Twins. He stretched himself out a bit, going three innings and solidifying his ace status.

Strider only gave up two hits and a walk while striking out five. It led to the Braves shutting out the Twins 5-0, bringing his record to 2-0 for the spring.

Strider is already one of the most elite strikeout pitchers in the game but could be more fearsome this season. He worked on a new curveball during the offseason and unleashed it on Thursday.

It has an enormous break, and it will not be easy for opposing hitters to get their barrels on the ball. Do not be surprised if Strider is a legitimate candidate for the Cy Young Award this season.

