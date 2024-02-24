MLB News Today: Yankees plunder HRs against Tigers; Yu Darvish aims for Seoul Series return; ex-Dodger Kike Hernandez's free agency decision imminent

The New York Yankees have sent a message to the rest of the MLB in their first game of Spring Training. The Bronx Bombers brought their nickname to life in their Spring Training debut against the Detroit Tigers. The New York Yankees put their home run power on full display on Saturday in Lakeland, Florida.

During their victory against the Detroit Tigers, four different New York Yankees players launched home runs, including one of the top prospects in the MLB: Spencer Jones. The 6-foot-6 outfielder proved why he is one of the MLB's Top 100 prospects, launching a 470-foot bomb over the fence.

Yu Darvish aims to be ready for the MLB's International Series in Seoul

According to a report in the Japan Times, five-time All-Star Yu Darvish is aiming to be ready to go for the San Diego Padres series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea. The 37-year-old was limited to only 136.1 innings last season as a bone spur in his right elbow ended his 2023 campaign early.

Yu Darvish said "Right now, the goal is to be ready by Korea," stating that he plans on being fully healthy by the time those games come around. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will open the 2024 regular season in Seoul, playing a two-game set on March 20 and 21.

Kike Hernandez reportedly nearing new contract

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, former Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kike Hernandez is expected to sign his next contract in the coming days. The 32-year-old is coming off a double hernia procedure that he underwent this offseason and is expected to be available for whichever team signs him.

Although Feinsand's report was not specific about which team Kike Hernandez is expected to sign with, there have been a number of rumors linking the utilityman to the Los Angeles Angels. He could be a useful addition to the Angels as they enter a new era in the franchise's history following the departure of Shohei Ohtani.

