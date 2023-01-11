This past summer, both Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers signed hefty contracts with their respective organizations. As a result, everything is in place for both men to be crucial components of their respective teams in 2023.

In 2022, Aaron Judge broke a well-known single-season home run record. He bettered Roger Maris' 1961 record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting 62 of them.

In 2022, Aaron Judge broke a well-known single-season home run record. He bettered Roger Maris' 1961 record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting 62 of them.

"The Rafael Devers contract immediately makes me think Aaron Judge is underpaid" - Starting9

Devers consented to an extension of his deal worth $331 million over 11 years, starting in 2024. The contract has the sixth-highest total value in Major League history.

Devers, who earned $11.2 million in the 2022 season and was set to become a free agent in 2024, had been involved in a protracted and complicated story before this contract.

The nine-year, $360 million contract Aaron Judge signed makes him the all-time highest-paid position player. Both of these contracts have received praise from analysts and fans alike, despite the inherent danger of any long-term agreement.

Aaron Judge popped a ridiculous deal with the Yanks but Devers too followed that trail

Rafael Devers will be wearing a Boston Red Sox uniform until he is 37 years old because he is four years younger than Judge. Judge, who is 30 years old, will remain a Yankee until he is 39.

The fundamentals of contract risk management elevate young players. Judge will go into the Hall of Fame, but Devers is not yet in the same position. This indicates that, when evaluating both from a long-term viewpoint, the New York Yankees have probably provided a stronger contract.

The fundamentals of contract risk management elevate young players. Judge will go into the Hall of Fame, but Devers is not yet in the same position. This indicates that, when evaluating both from a long-term viewpoint, the New York Yankees have probably provided a stronger contract.

"I would be willing to bet a large sum of money that the contract given to Aaron Judge by the New York Yankees will age far worse than what the Red Sox have agreed to pay Rafael Devers." - craig_teed

With an average annual value of $40 million, Judge sets a new standard for position players. Mike Trout had previously owned that record. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, two pitchers for the New York Mets with AAVs of $43.3 million each, were not surpassed by Judge, but he still has many reasons to be happy. Devers set a franchise record and will make more than $30 million annually.

Both teams play in the AL East, which many view as the baseball league's most competitive division. The Yankees are still predicted to win even though the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays appear dangerous.

