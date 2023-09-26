San Diego Padres star Juan Soto continues to impress with his hot streak in September. He has hit eight homers this month already, batting in over 25 runs.

MLB podcaster Fuzzy commented on the same in his latest MLB recap video. He had nothing but praise for the 24-year-old slugger. Fuzzy said:

"It's almost hard to believe that Juan Soto isn't even 25 years old yet. He's a special all-time talent."

The podcaster is quite right. Juan Soto is undoutedly one of MLB's greatest talents yet. He has won numerous accolades already, including three Silver Sluggers and a World Series.

The spotlight has remained steadily on Soto this season. With one more year of team control, Soto's $23,000,000 value on the trade market is a hot topic.

Should the Padres capitalize and trade their 24-year-old star, they could command an attractive package of prospects and players. While it may not equal what they gave up to get him from Washington, it would be substantial.

Juan Soto's future remains uncertain as San Diego Padres look for a payroll cut

The Padres have slim odds of making the playoffs, being 5.5 games away from the Wildcard spots.

However, there's the possibility that the Padres have the makings of a playoff team next season. Most of their key players, except for Blake Snell and Josh Hader, are set to return.

Add in Soto, who is undeniably crucial for a potential postseason run in 2024, and the Padres have compelling reasons to keep their roster intact. Financially, however, the Padres will be looking to cut down on their $256,599,174 roster.

A critical aspect in the Padres' decision-making will undoubtedly be the winter free-agent market. Aside from Shohei Ohtani, there are slim pickings in terms of high-caliber talent. This situation puts the Padres in a unique position.

General manager A.J. Preller and his team could opt to retain Soto rather than gamble on uncertain replacements.