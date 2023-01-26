Padres Roster: Ranking the best players on San Diego's payroll

The San Diego Padres roster heading into the 2023 campaign has the potential to be the strongest in the entire league. Over the past few seasons, the Padres have been major players in both the trade and free-agent markets. Now, heading into the 2023 campaign, the "Friars" will look to capture the franchise's first World Series title.

"Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts all play for the same team. That team is the San Diego Padres. Chills. Still have chills." - Borna Nazari

The Padres roster is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, with the club adding several important pieces this offseason, including Xander Bogaerts. The Friars landed Bogaerts on an 11-year, $280 million deal, which will pay him an average annual salary of just over $25 million per season.

Another signing that could become a bargain for San Diego came in the shape of 42-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz. The team was able to bring in the veteran on a one-year, $1 million deal. While he may not be able to perform at the All-Star level he has throughout his career, he could prove to be a boost off the bench this season as well as a veteran leader.

While Bogaerts and Cruz will be helpful additions to the Padres roster, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. may hold the keys to San Diego's 2023 season.

1. Juan Soto may be the most important player on the Padres roster this season

The 24-year-old outfielder may not only be the top player on the Padres roster but the entire MLB. Throughout his young career, the superstar outfielder has won the World Series and Silver Slugger Awards, while also being elected to two All-Star appearances.

Joey @JoeythebigboSs I Think About This Moment Often Juan Soto Was/Is Different. #MLB

"I Think About This Moment Often Juan Soto Was/Is Different.#MLB" - @JoeythebigboSs

While last season was a bit of a down season for the All-Star, if he can play up to his potential, he may lead the Padres to the first World Series title in franchise history. In 2022, between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, Soto hit 27 home runs and 62 RBIs, while hitting for a career-low .242 batting average.

2. Manny Machado may win his first career MVP award

Last season, Manny Machado was arguably the best third baseman in the MLB, finishing second in the National League MVP voting. In 150 games last season for San Diego, Machado hit .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs, helping the Padres reach the NLCS.

As one of the veteran leaders on the Padres roster, Machado will not only be one of the best players in the squad but will be looked at to lead the team to the promised land.

3. Which Fernando Tatis Jr. will we get this year?

Arguably one of the most talented young players in the league, Fernando Tatis Jr. went from the future face of the MLB to a polarizing superstar. There will be plenty of questions surrounding Tatis Jr. entering the 2023 season, who missed the majority of last season due to a PED suspension.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel We speak on behalf of everyone that a Fernando Tatis Jr. 2023 NL MVP season would be the greatest thing to ever happen in sports history.

America loves a good comeback story….



America loves a good comeback story….



We speak on behalf of everyone that a Fernando Tatis Jr. 2023 NL MVP season would be the greatest thing to ever happen in sports history.America loves a good comeback story….https://t.co/ITKZkw2YYl

"We speak on behalf of everyone that a Fernando Tatis Jr. 2023 NL MVP season would be the greatest thing to ever happen in sports history. America loves a good comeback story…." - Devine Sports Gospel

He is slated to miss the first 20 games of the 2023 campaign, however, he is reportedly healthy and ready to produce as a superstar. As one of the best players on the Padres roster, if he can remain healthy, he should find himself in MVP conversations.

