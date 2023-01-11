Top 3 candidates for NL MVP in 2023

Last season, veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was named the NL MVP after an incredible season with the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt was a force to be reckoned with for St. Louis, claiming his first career MVP award in the process.

The superstar first baseman finished his stellar season with a .317 batting average and 35 home runs, while also racking up 115 RBIs. He also led the National League in OPS (.981), wRC+ (177), wOBA (.419), and slugging percentage (.578).

Goldschmidt winning the NL MVP Award came as a surprise considering his age. He became only the fifth player over the age of 35 to win their first MVP award, joining Dennis Eckersley (1992), Willie Stargell (1979), Hank Sauer (1952), and Spud Chandler (1943).

Entering the 2023 season, Goldschmidt will have some stiff competition if he hopes to defend his crown. Aside from "Goldy", there are several superstars who will be favored to win the award in 2023, with Juan Soto and Mookie Betts the most likely to overtake the first baseman. Here is a look at their 2023 NL MVP cases.

1. Reigning NL MVP winner Paul Goldschmidt

While it may be cheap to choose the reigning MVP, it's impossible to rule out a repeat by the St. Louis Cardinals star. Not only has Paul Goldschmidt aged like fine wine, but he will also be surrounded by a talented roster that should contribute to major counting stats.

Goldschmidt will hit in the heart of a Cardinals lineup that will feature the likes of Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Tommy Edman. Arenado, who finished the 2022 season as an MVP finalist, will also find himself a candidate for the award.

2. Juan Soto is primed for a big season

Speaking of star-studded lineups, the San Diego Padres have a legitimate claim to having the best roster in baseball. This will make Juan Soto a legitimate candidate to win his first career MVP Award.

The Padres' lineup consists of some of the biggest stars in baseball, including Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto, and Xander Bogaerts. Much like Goldschmidt, Soto's stats will explode as part of a talent-loaded team.

After a difficult season that was largely spent in trade rumors, Soto will enter the season without having his focus on a potential trade. Look forward to Soto having a massive season with the Friars.

3. Mookie Betts will be back for more

Much like Soto and Goldschmidt, the case for the NL MVP will be decided on the lineups surrounding the star. For Mookie Betts, he will also be surrounded by one of the strongest lineups in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup will feature Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, and J.D. Martinez.

Betts has been one of the strongest and most consistent batters in the league since his debut in 2014. Last season, Betts hit 35 home runs and 82 RBIs while maintaining a .269 batting average. He also finished fifth in the NL MVP voting last season and should be considered one of the favorites to win the award this coming season.

